India defender Anwar Ali was on Thursday cleared to play for East Bengal after the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Players Status Committee issued him a No Objection Certificate (NOC). The decision came after the Delhi High Court ordered a rehearing of his case, overturning a previous suspension imposed by the AIFF. "The player's subsequent conduct of signing with East Bengal FC be given effect to pursuant to Article 9.5 and the CRS be updated by treating this order as the requisite release letter/NOC," the PSC stated while granting him NOC.

The next hearing is slated for September 30.

On September 10, the AIFF had slapped a four-month suspension on Anwar, saying that he was "guilty" of terminating his contract with Mohun Bagan in an unjust manner.

In addition to the suspension, the AIFF sought a staggering compensation of Rs 12.90 crore from him, as well as from his parent club, Delhi FC, and East Bengal, where he had signed a five-year contract.

The Delhi High Court, however, intervened, and emphasised that the AIFF's decision lacked reasoning and failed to follow the principles of natural justice.

The court also criticised the federation for not allowing Anwar a fair opportunity to present his case and directed the AIFF to reconsider its ruling.

With the NOC, Anwar is now "free" to officially join East Bengal and participate in the ongoing Indian Super League.

He will be available for their upcoming match against Kerala Blasters on September 22 as well as for the highly-anticipated Kolkata Derby against Mohun Bagan on October 19.

