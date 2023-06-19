Argentina captain Lionel Messi is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the world. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner successfully guided Argentina to victory in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in December last year. Recently, the Argentina captain has shed light on his illustrious career. He stated that ending his career as a "champion of everything" is something that he is really enjoying. He also motivated others to not to give up on their dreams.

Speaking on Adidas' latest documentary on Argentina's World Cup triumph, Messi said, "Now almost at the end of my career to finish in this way as a champion of everything is something I'm enjoying immensely."

"I learned it's not only about winning, but the journey itself also teaches valuable life lessons and I believe that desire to achieve, the willingness to try, especially when things may or may not work out is crucial. Never give up on your dreams," he added.

Earlier on Thursday, the FIFA 2022 winner scored the quickest goal of his career as he inspired world champions Argentina to a 2-0 friendly win over Australia in Beijing on Thursday. During the match, Messi was hugged by a pitch invader but the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was unfazed by the fan's presence on the pitch.

Messi and Rodrigo de Paul were heading towards the byline for Argentina's corner kick but a fan, who was wearing an Argentina jersey with Messi's name and number on his back, came out of nowhere and hugged the 35-year-old.

However, the moment was interrupted by the approaching security personnels and the fan had to quickly escape from the scene.

After toying with the security for a good minute or two, during which he also managed to get a high-five from Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, the young fan was ultimately caught by the security, and hauled away by both arms and legs.