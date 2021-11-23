Story ProgressBack to home
Al Hilal Win Asian Champions League For Record Fourth Time
Nasser Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega were on target as Al Hilal defeated Pohang Steelers to win the Asian Champions League final.
Moussa Marega celebrates during Al Hilal's Asian Champions League triumph.© Instagram
Saudi giants Al Hilal won the Asian Champions League with a 2-0 victory over South Korea's Pohang Steelers in the final on Tuesday. Both teams were aiming for an unprecedented fourth title but it was the hosts who made history with Nasser Al-Dawsari and Moussa Marega on target either side of the break at the King Fahd International Stadium in the Saudi capital.
