Al Hilal Snap Up Serbia's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic From Lazio
Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal announced on Wednesday they had signed Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio on a three-year deal. Milinkovic-Savic becomes the third big-name arrival at Al Hilal over the past month after the four-time Asian champions brought in Ruben Neves and Kalidou Koulibaly from Wolves and Chelsea respectively in June. The 28-year-old will join up with his new team at their pre-season training camp in Austria after completing medical tests, Al Hilal said on Twitter.
Born in Spain, Milinkovic-Savic began his career at Vojvodina before spending a season at Belgian outfit Genk. He joined Lazio in 2015 and scored 69 goals in 341 appearances for the Rome-based club.
Lazio owner Claudio Lotito on Monday revealed the player had asked for "a change of scenery" after eight years in Italy.
Milinkovic-Savic won the Italian Cup in 2019 and appeared for Serbia at the past two World Cups.
