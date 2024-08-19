A Chinese court on Monday sentenced a former top official of the country's football association to 11 years in prison for taking bribes, the latest figure to fall foul of a sweeping crackdown on graft in sports. Li Yuyi, a former vice president of the Chinese Football Association (CFA), was sentenced by a court in Jingzhou, Hubei province. He was also fined $140,000, while assets he obtained through corruption would be confiscated and turned over to the state, the court said.

In March, Li pleaded guilty to using his positions in the CFA to accumulate money and gifts worth over $1.7 million between 2004 and 2021.

Li served as vice president of the CFA from 2015 to 2019. Before that, he was head of Shanghai's sports administration.

Under President Xi Jinping, authorities have cracked down hard on graft in China's sports industry, especially in football.

Xi is a self-confessed football fanatic who has said he dreams of his country hosting and winning the World Cup.

But that ambition appears further away than ever after repeated corruption scandals and years of disappointing results on the pitch.

In March, former CFA head Chen Xuyuan was sentenced to life in prison for accepting bribes worth more than $11 million.

The same month, the former head coach of China's national team and ex-Everton midfielder Li Tie pleaded guilty to accepting over $10.7 million in bribes and helping to fix matches.

And in May, state broadcaster CCTV reported that Gou Zhongwen, former director of the General Administration of Sport of China, was under investigation for corruption.

Around 10 high level CFA officials have come under investigation in recent months.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

