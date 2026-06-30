Former football icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic was critical of Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman following their loss to Morocco on penalties, saying that under his leadership, the Dutch team lost its identity, which made him "angry". Morocco booked their place in the Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time. Following the match, Ibrahimovic said on FOX, as quoted by the Spanish daily Marca, "I think this defeat is Koeman's fault because I did not recognise this Dutch national team. He lost with an identity that is not the Dutch identity, and that makes me angry. Lose with your identity... that is what you are."

Coming to the Morocco versus Netherlands clash, after a tightly contested first half with few clear-cut chances, the breakthrough finally arrived in the 72nd minute, with Cody Gakpo scoring for the Netherlands.

The Netherlands appeared set to progress until Morocco produced a dramatic response in stoppage time. In the 91st minute, Chemsdine Talbi delivered a teasing cross into the penalty area, where Issa Diop rose highest to power a header past the goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1, silencing the Dutch supporters.

The equaliser shifted the momentum in Morocco's favour, but neither side managed to create a decisive opportunity during the additional 30 minutes of extra time. Both teams remained disciplined defensively, forcing the contest to be settled by penalties.

The shootout proved to be a tense affair. Players from both teams missed two penalties each, while Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou once again demonstrated his penalty-saving ability by correctly diving to deny Crysencio Summerville.

With the scores level, Ismael Saibari stepped up to take Morocco's decisive penalty and calmly converted, sealing a 3-2 shootout victory and sparking jubilant celebrations among the Moroccan players and fans.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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