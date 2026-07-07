Cristiano Ronaldo's dream of lifting the FIFA World Cup trophy came to a heartbreaking end on Monday as Portugal suffered a 0-1 defeat to Spain in the Round of 32. The Portuguese superstar, who had announced that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament, was unable to inspire his side to victory. Following the defeat, an emotional Ronaldo broke down in tears as Portugal's World Cup journey came to an end. Among those left devastated by the result was popular YouTuber IShowSpeed.

American content creator Darren Watkins Jr., better known as IShowSpeed or Speed, is widely regarded as one of Ronaldo's most passionate supporters. Over the years, he has frequently expressed his admiration for the Portuguese legend and has often engaged in friendly banter with Lionel Messi fans.

Like millions of Ronaldo supporters around the world, Speed had long dreamed of seeing his idol lift the prestigious World Cup trophy. However, those hopes were dashed when Spain knocked Portugal out of the tournament.

Following the loss, a video of Speed went viral on social media, showing him in tears inside a bathroom as he reacted emotionally to Ronaldo's World Cup exit.

600K VIEWERS ESTAN VIENDO A SPEED LLORAR EN LA ESQUINA DE UN BAÑO TRAS LA ELIMINACIÓN DE SU ÍDOLO, CRISTIANO RONALDO DE SU ULTIMO MUNDIAL



“Pensé que iba a ganar todo, pensé que iba a ganar todo bro. Recé por ello” pic.twitter.com/zbWxwmtBke — Terreno Viral (@terrenoviral) July 6, 2026

"I thought he was gonna win it all, I thought he was gonna win it all bro. I prayed for it," said Speed in tears.

Ronaldo's statement

Speaking to the media after the game, Ronaldo shared a clear plan regarding his international career. Though his sister had said before Portugal's Round of 16 match that the former Real Madrid man would hang up his boots after the World Cup, he isn't keen on taking such a big step immediately after the exit from the tournament.

"I am sad to be leaving the World Cup like this. I gave it my all. I did my best, and I am leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I will now have time to reflect and be with my family. I will not be making any rash decisions."

"I don't make decisions in the heat of the moment," he added.

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