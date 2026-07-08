Argentina defeated Egypt in their Round of 16 clash at FIFA World Cup 2026, coming back from two goals down to win 3-2 in the dying minutes. It was a dramatic match where, apart from the goals, Lionel Messi missed a penalty and Egypt saw a goal disallowed by VAR (Video Assistant Referee). Egypt also had a penalty call denied, a decision caused a furore on social media. After the game, Egypt forward Mostafa Ziko, who scored the disallowed goal, expressed frustration over the referee, even claiming that "the cup is being handed to Argentina" and that the tournament is 'fixed'.

Ziko had put Egypt two in front around the 60th minute, but the goal was ruled out as VAR determined that Haissem Hassan had fouled Argentine defender Lisandro Martinez in the build-up.

Ziko went on a rant on referee Francois Letexier when he spoke after Egypt's defeat.

"The referee is unfair, God is sufficient for me and the best disposer of affairs. He's wasting the effort of an entire nation," Ziko said, as quoted by reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

"The cup is being given to Argentina. They win the World Cup," a furious Ziko added. "No fair, no fair, referee, no fair. Injustice, clear and obvious injustice. From the start of the match, he was against us. It is not allowed for us to leave as 2-0 winners against Argentina. The tournament is fixed," he further said.

Egypt's Ziko: "The referee is unfair, God is sufficient for me and the best disposer of affairs. He's wasting the effort of an entire nation".



"The cup is being given to Argentina. They win the World Cup". pic.twitter.com/hhS2DOx7kN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2026

For much of Tuesday's game, it looked like it would be a painful exit for the 39-year-old Lionel Messi in what might be the last of his six World Cups.

Egypt led after goals in each half from Yasser Ibrahim and Mostafa Zico and could have been ahead 3-0 if not for a video review that ruled out another score.

Argentina looked down and out, its bid to be the first team to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 all but dead.

Defender Cristian Romero started the rally by scoring with a header in the 79th minute. Messi, who was in tears after the final whistle, scored his eighth goal of the tournament and record-extending 21st goal at the World Cup in the 83rd to level the score at 2-2 before Enzo Fernandez completed the comeback in injury time.

With AP inputs

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