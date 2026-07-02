Co-hosts of the FIFA World Cup 2026, the United States of America, showed exemplary grit and determination as they defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 on Wednesday, despite being reduced to 10 men for more than half an hour in their Round of 32 match. USA striker Folarin Balogun was sent off for a studs-up challenge in the second half. While the referee chose to dismiss him after the incident was flagged by the VAR (Video Assistant Referee), fans were quick to call out FIFA's perceived double standards, noting that a similar challenge by Lionel Messi earlier in the tournament did not even yield a yellow card.

Balogun received a red card from Brazilian referee Raphael Claus for stepping on Tarik Muharemovic's right ankle. Claus did not initially signal for a card but brandished the red after an on-field video review.

The incident drew sharp reactions on social media, with fans instantly recalling Messi's challenge on Algeria captain Aissa Mandi. With Argentina leading 1-0 in that fixture, Messi had attempted a clumsy defensive challenge from behind to dispossess Mandi. As Messi lunged in, his trailing leg became slightly unbalanced, causing him to step directly onto the back of Mandi's right calf. Television replays showed Messi's entire boot raking down Mandi's lower leg and Achilles tendon.

Although Polish referee Szymon Marciniak immediately blew his whistle for a foul, he did not show Messi a yellow card. Much to the fury of the Algerian bench, the VAR team reviewed the footage at the time but decided against recommending an on-field review, allowing play to resume with just a standard free-kick. After seeing Balogun sent off for a comparable challenge, fans did not hesitate to highlight the inconsistency in officiating.

Remember this was NOT a red card for Lionel Messi... Double standard? pic.twitter.com/px875V1XbX — Nebraskangooner (@Nebraskangooner) July 2, 2026

Messi didn't get a red card for this.



But, Balogun got a red card.



Make it make sense, FIFA… pic.twitter.com/Ce9mePP5g6 — Jon Root (@JonnyRoot_) July 2, 2026

Two relatively similar incidents...



Flo Balogun: red card.

Lionel Messi: unpunished. pic.twitter.com/hbgPSOYWq2 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 2, 2026

Jose Mourinho on the VAR double standard between Lionel Messi and Folarin Balogun:



"When I speak about the system, people call me crazy. They say Mourinho is always complaining. But today, the whole world saw the script with their own eyes.

Folarin Balogun makes an… pic.twitter.com/uUzcjgsyjS — Nuel (@LfcNuel) July 2, 2026

The decision also prompted a sharp reaction from USA coach Mauricio Pochettino. 'It was never intentional,' he said. 'It's never a red card. Never. If the intention is to damage the opponent, OK, I understand. But that never was. It was a normal action in football where you are fighting for the ball and your foot lands.'

Despite the USA's disagreement over the decision, Balogun is set to miss their Round of 16 clash against Belgium, with no option available to appeal against the suspension.

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