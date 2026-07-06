When Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois reflected on the last time his side faced the United States in the World Cup, Tim Howard came to mind. Courtois was in net opposite one of the greatest American goalies, who made 16 saves in a 2-1, extra time loss to Belgium at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. Though Howard has long since hung up his boots, the 34-year-old Courtois will start again on Monday when the U.S. plays Belgium in the round of 16. Since that thrilling match over a decade ago, American soccer has made significant strides.

“I think they can produce a lot of talent and become a world force,” Courtois said. “They're already a great team together, they play well. So I think that's a good evolution, and they're showing it this World Cup. Hopefully it comes to an end (Monday) and that we can win, but we're expecting a tough game.”

The World Cup has excited soccer fans and piqued many Americans' interest, even as the sport continues to strive toward achieving mainstream popularity in the United States. There have been setbacks since that Belgium game 12 years ago, including a stunning loss to Trinidad and Tobago in 2017 that led to the U.S. missing the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, who has embraced the American experience this summer, the U.S. is one win away from advancing as far as it ever has at the World Cup.

The Americans have won three of four games in the tournament with a roster featuring stars from European clubs. Those include forwards Christian Pulisic and Folarin Balogun, who is eligible for Monday's game after President Donald Trump called FIFA president Gianni Infantino seeking a review of his red card.

Like Courtois, Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel played against the Americans in 2014 and believes the U.S. has improved significantly.

“I think technically they are better,” Witsel said. “Physically, and also the intensity they can put during the game. And of course, the way they coach.”

The Belgium side features five players from its 2014 World Cup roster, including Courtois and Witsel. Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku, who were integral to a third-place finish at the 2018 World Cup, remain impactful players.

U.S. defender Alex Freeman marveled at the longevity of the Red Devils, who showed their resiliency by coming back from a two-goal deficit to beat Senegal 3-2 in the round of 32.

“They're a nation that's always been respected, and has always been amazing in the World Cup in these moments,” Freeman said. “And, I feel like for us it's, ‘How can we be important in these moments as well and make an impact?'”

The Americans are winless in 13 straight World Cup matchups against European opponents, 3-6-15 overall in such games and were blown out by Belgium 5-2 in a World Cup warmup match in March.

U.S. defender Chris Richards fondly remembers Howard's performance against Belgium, even though it came in defeat.

“It was fun,” Richards said. “I think people spoke (highly) about that Belgium ‘Golden Generation', and I think our boys went toe-to-toe with them. Ultimately, it's exciting to be able to reenact it. And hopefully, the result comes out on our side.”

Should the U.S. win on Monday, it could be an inflection point for American soccer. When the U.S. lost to Belgium in Brazil, it gave future players like Freeman, who was 9 years old at the time, the belief they could one day compete with the game's best on the international stage.

Freeman hopes to honor Howard, previous U.S. teams and future American players.

“We want revenge, right?” Freeman said. “Revenge from then, and revenge from three months ago when we lost to them. I think for us, it's kind of putting that mindset that we have to win and knowing that we're not only doing it for us, but we're doing it for the nation as well.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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