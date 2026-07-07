Argentina were left shell-shocked by Egypt in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match but later made a comeback to clinch a sensational 3-2 win to reach the quarterfinals. After a first-half goal by Yasser Ibrahim gave Egypt a shock 1-0 lead at halftime, Mostafa Zico scored from a stunning counterattack, but the goal was disallowed for a foul committed in the build-up. However, after a VAR check, it was confirmed that Haissem Hassan had fouled Lisandro Martinez. It was a pivotal moment in the match as it look like Egypt were going to run away with the match but the decision proved to be a huge lifeline for Argentina.

It would have been one of the greatest goals of the FIFA World Cup 2026, but it ended in disappointment.

Enzo Fernandez scored in stoppage time to give Argentina an incredible 3-2 win over Egypt and a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

The defending champions had trailed 2-0 after goals from Yasser Ibrahim and and Mostafa Zico at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But Argentina got two late goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Lionel Messi to get back in the game.

Messi also missed a chance in the first half when his penalty was saved by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir. He also hit the post when the score was 1-0.

Argentina looked like a beaten side with Messi among those who head was bowed during the second-half drinks break.

Yet Romero's header -- that Shoubir just failed to keep out -- sparked a remarkable revival as the defending champions hauled themselves off the canvas.

Moments later a dazzling run by Messi teed up Lautaro Martinez, who headed just wide and Messi was to have his moment of redemption seven minutes from time.

Gonzalo Montiel fed the ball back for his captain to strike sweetly on the half volley.

Shoubir again got a touch but couldn't get it out as the ball cannonned in off the bar for Messi's 21st World Cup goal.

Then Fernandez's bullet header from Lautaro Martinez's cross completed the fightback and Argentina's relief was on full display after the final whistle.

(With agency inputs)

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