Neymar will not be in action as Brazil begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign against Morocco. Brazil's No. 10 was included in the World Cup squad by manager Carlo Ancelotti after months of doubt, but suffered a calf injury in the lead-up to the tournament that has ruled him out of the opening Group C match. Ancelotti confirmed ahead of the game that Neymar won't play their tournament opener, but reassured fans that he is recovering well and is expected to return to training in the upcoming week.

"He's working hard to get fit as quickly as possible. We hope he can return to full training next week," Ancelotti said in the pre-match press conference on Neymar's availability and fitness.

However, despite not being fit to play, Neymar will be on Brazil's bench for the tournament opener.

Neymar, 34, had not been called up by Ancelotti even once before the World Cup. However, he was included in Brazil's final 26-man squad after Ancelotti gained confidence over his fitness.

If Neymar's recovery continues, he will hope to ready for Brazil's second Group A game against Haiti, which is six days after the Morocco match.

In Neymar's absence, the burden of Brazil's attack will be on the shoulders of Vinicius Jr and Raphinha.

Meanwhile, Brazil football paid a tribute to two of their biggest legends, Pele and Mario Zagallo, ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Morocco on Saturday.

The official handle of Brazil football noted how this tournament marks the first FIFA World Cup after the deaths of Pele (in December 2022) and Zagallo (in January 2024). The post encouraged the fans and players to "believe" and chase the record-breaking sixth star on their shirt, for the legends who wore the team's vibrant yellow colours at the height of their success.

"Today begins another World Cup. The first without Pele. The first without Zagallo. But every time the yellow-and-green takes the field, they enter with it. And get this: today is the 13th. So you already know. Let's believe. Let's go after the sixth star. For Brazil. For them," posted the Brazil football handle on X.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi