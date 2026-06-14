Melbourne-born winger Nishan Velupillay made his much-anticipated FIFA World Cup debut on Sunday during Australia's 2-0 win over Turkiye in Vancouver. Coming on for the Socceroos as a second-half substitute, Velupillay, who is of Indian origin, played his part as Australia stunned Turkiye on their return to the global stage. The Melbourne Victory attacker is one of four Indian-origin players featuring in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. This was his eighth cap for Australia, having made his full senior debut back in 2024.

Who is Nishan Velupillay?

Nishan Velupillay was born on May 7, 2001, to an Anglo-Indian mother, Gillian Velupillay. His family traces its roots to Tamil Nadu, India. Growing up in Melbourne, Velupillay took up football as a sport at a very young age before joining Melbourne Victory's youth system.

After rising through the ranks, Velupillay earned his senior debut for the club in 2019. He has gone on to make 128 appearances since then, scoring 19 goals.

The winger also represented Australia at the Under-23 level before earning a call-up to the senior team in 2024. He debuted in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against China, scoring just seven minutes after coming on to help seal a 3-1 victory.

Prior to his appearance against Turkiye, Velupillay scored three goals in seven matches for the Socceroos and earned his World Cup spot with key goals during qualifying.

Amazing to see another Tamil professional athlete - this time from Australia.



Nishan Velupillay scored on his international debut for the Australian national team as they took on PR China last week.



More Tamil excellence



@Socceroos pic.twitter.com/rSQvIFtKEj — Dr. Thusiyan Nandakumar (@Thusi_Kumar) October 12, 2024

In Vancouver, the 25-year-old was unable to showcase his attacking prowess, with Australia defending a narrow 1-0 lead after Nestory Irankunda's first-half strike.

However, the Socceroos managed to pull off a shocking result when Connor Metcalfe doubled their lead, holding onto the 2-0 cushion until the end to secure a famous victory.

Despite firing 28 shots compared to Australia's eight, the star-studded Turkiye outfit was unable to find the back of the net.

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