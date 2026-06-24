Michel Kuka Mboladinga, known across DR Congo as "Lumumba Vea," has become one of the most talked-about supporters at the 2026 World Cup without playing a single minute. For over a decade, he has stood completely still throughout entire matches, holding a pose modelled on the famous statue of Patrice Lumumba, the country's first prime minister. The ritual, he says, gives the national team emotional stamina, and the players themselves have made clear they believe it works.

Who Michel Kuka Mboladinga Is and What His Pose Represents

Mboladinga, 49, also works as an animator for AS Vita Club, one of DR Congo's most successful domestic clubs. His tribute pose recreates the statue of Lumumba, who was assassinated on January 17, 1961, during the Congo Crisis, executed by officials of the breakaway state of Katanga with direct Belgian involvement, four years before Mobutu Sese Seko seized power in a coup and renamed the country Zaire.

He rose to national prominence during this year's Africa Cup of Nations, standing statue-still through DR Congo's run to the Round of 16. After their elimination against Algeria, he was carried out of the stadium as a national hero, even after Algerian forward Mohamed Amine Amoura mocked his pose by mimicking a fall, a moment that drew enough backlash that Amoura later apologised and Algeria's team invited Mboladinga to their training camp, presenting him with a jersey reading "Lumumba" on the back.

Why DR Congo's Players Wanted Him at the World Cup

When DR Congo qualified for the 2026 World Cup, their first since competing as Zaire in 1974, Mboladinga became a symbol of the celebrations across the country. National team players personally appealed to President Félix Tshisekedi to have him included in the official World Cup delegation, with his flights and accommodation ultimately covered as part of the squad's travelling party.

He was unable to attend DR Congo's opening match against Portugal in Houston, with his travel clearance complicated by US entry restrictions tied to the Ebola outbreak that had affected parts of the country before the tournament. DR Congo still drew 1-1 with Portugal, with Yoane Wissa equalising before halftime against Cristiano Ronaldo's side. Mboladinga is expected to finally join the squad in Atlanta for DR Congo's June 27 match against Uzbekistan, a result the team's qualification hopes may depend on.

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