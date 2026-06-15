Japan began their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a thrilling 2-2 draw against the Netherlands in a Group F clash on Sunday. Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk opened the scoring with a powerful header in the 51st minute, but Japan quickly responded through Keito Nakamura. Crysencio Summerville later restored the Dutch lead with a brilliant curled finish just after the hour mark. However, Japan had the final say as Daichi Kamada scored a dramatic last-minute equaliser to seal the draw.

Amid the on-field excitement, a heartwarming gesture by Japanese fans won widespread praise. After the match, they stayed back to clean up the litter in the stadium, a tradition they have consistently followed across venues. The moment became even more special at the Dallas stadium when a differently-abled fan joined in.

In a video that went viral on social media, a wheelchair-bound Japanese supporter was seen picking up trash in the stands, with others stepping in to assist him. The touching act quickly captured attention online and left fans deeply impressed.

A World Cup tradition like no other (ft. Jameis Winston)



Japanese fans cleaned up trash postgame, as they always do, but this time with a little bit of help.



@FOX4pic.twitter.com/p6EOJA5Hby — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) June 15, 2026

In another video shared by FIFA, a Japanese fan explained the reason behind this practice. "It's about showing respect - to the players, the supporters, and even the stadium. We are honoured to be here, so we don't want to leave a mess behind," the fan said.

Talking about the match, Japan and the Netherlands are missing key players through injury, but on paper this was still one of the more attractive fixtures in the group stage.

Both have been touted as dark horses capable of going far at the tournament -- the Dutch have been runners-up three times whereas Japan have never gone beyond the last 16.

"We are not completely satisfied with the draw," said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu, whose side face Tunisia on Saturday in a competitive-looking Group F.

"But the Netherlands are a top-class team and we tried to compete at the same level. We were tenacious but patient and kept calm."

(With AFP Inputs)

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