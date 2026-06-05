The 2026 FIFA World Cup is upon us, and there is simply no outright favourite. Argentina enters as the defending champion, while the likes of France, England, Spain, and Portugal are seen as the top contenders. Giants like Germany and Brazil, despite their rich history, do not quite stack up among the frontrunners this time, but they could still surprise everyone and lift the trophy. But how much does the FIFA World Cup trophy actually cost, especially if one were to make it in 2026?

Though its emotional value is immeasurable, its worth in the current market, purely from the perspective of the materials used, is estimated to be around USD 250,000. The international price of gold has shot up in recent months, and the craftsmanship required to make the trophy is understandably immense.

However, the actual value of the trophy is several-fold higher. If the trophy were hypothetically auctioned in the market today, its value could easily surpass USD 20 million.

What Is The FIFA World Cup Trophy Made Of?

The trophy, which stands 37 centimetres tall, is made of 18-karat gold and weighs approximately 6 kilograms. The design depicts two human figures holding up the Earth. This imagery truly represents why football is the world's number one global sport.

Interestingly, the trophy is not completely solid; it is hollow inside. If it were made of solid gold, it would be far too heavy for players to lift comfortably. The base of the trophy features two layers of malachite, a green semi-precious mineral.

It was designed by Italian sculptor Silvio Gazzaniga after FIFA launched an international competition in 1970. The previous trophy, the Jules Rimet Trophy, was permanently awarded to Brazil after they won their third World Cup title in Mexico in 1970.

The current trophy was won for the first time by West Germany in 1974, under the captaincy of the legendary defender Franz Beckenbauer.

Teams Get a Replica Trophy, Not the Original

A lesser-known fact is that the winning teams do not get to keep the original trophy. FIFA maintains strict ownership of the actual prize, which is flown back to its headquarters in Zurich immediately after the final concludes. Instead, the winning nation is awarded a gold-plated bronze replica to take home.

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash