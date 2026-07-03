As Portugal took on Croatia in Toronto, it wasn't just a World Cup match. It was a reunion involving two former teammates, friends, and Ballon d'Or winners who shared the dressing room for six years, winning several accolades. Cristiano Ronaldo was already an established name in world football when Luka Modric arrived at Real Madrid in 2012. And, not many would've imagined what the two would go on to achieve in the coming years in the Spanish capital. While Modric was the heart and soul of Real Madrid's midfield, Ronaldo, in his own right, was the talisman in attack.

As Ronaldo, 41, and Modric, 40, embraced each other ahead of kick-off, it certainly brought back happy memories for the pair, who were instrumental in Real Madrid winning four Champions Leagues in five years.

Football can be cruel at times, and this time it was Croatia who were on the receiving end of a cruel knockout blow, and Ronaldo certainly played his part.

The Portugal captain dispatched a penalty in the second half, triggering Portugal's comeback after Ivan Perisic had put Croatia in the lead.

Substitute Goncalo Ramos landed the final blow in stoppage time with a header to break the Croatian hearts.

Drama followed in the dying embers of the game as Croatia were denied a goal after a VAR intervention.

And as the full-time whistle blew, Ronaldo was one of the first to console his former teammate, and the two embraced each other again.

The two then shared a small chat, the details of which were revealed by the Portugal captain.

"I played with Luka so many years. We're nearly the same age. I think he's a legend of football. He's still a legend of football. It's great to see him still playing at top level. I told him: congrats Luka, good luck for the future of your career," Ronaldo was quoted as saying by FoxSports.

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