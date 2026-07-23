Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni played down the 'unfair refereeing' chatter following their loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. The defending champions, who were reduced to 10 men near the end of normal time, lost 1-0 to La Roja after Ferran Torres came off the bench to score in extra time. When asked if the officiating was unfair, Scaloni suggested that Spain were simply the better side on the night, adding that acknowledging their own shortcomings will only help Argentina improve.

"We lost because they were the better team. We have to acknowledge that they played better," Scaloni told reporters on Tuesday after arriving in his hometown of Pujato, a small municipality in Santa Fe Province.

Scaloni also insisted that Argentina had come into the final slightly more exhausted, following back-to-back nail-biting contests.

"We came in running on fumes, that's the reality. But sometimes it's good to recognize that they were better, and I think doing so will make us better," he added.

Scaloni also opened up about the possibility of leaving the Argentine national team, reiterating that he has until December to come to a conclusion.

"After a tournament like this, it's normal to rethink things. We are here until December. The most important thing is that people understood we gave everything and that the Argentina national team is what matters."

Speaking on the reception the players and the support staff received on their return, Scaloni added: "The reception from the people was impressive, really nice. It's good that they celebrate, even though it's hard to swallow that we didn't win. It's also good for us to know that in defeat, we are honorable and positive things can be taken from it."

Argentina arrived at Ezeiza Airport on Monday, a day after the final, but were without their talisman, Lionel Messi. The captain chose instead to fly directly to Miami, where he plays his club football.

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