Morocco playmaker Brahim Diaz believes the Atlas Lions have every reason to be confident ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final against France, insisting they have earned the right to challenge one of the tournament favourites. Morocco, who stunned Canada 3-0 in the Round of 16 after edging the Netherlands on penalties, now face the side that ended their dream run in the 2022 World Cup semi-finals. But Diaz said his team are not in the last eight merely to make up the numbers. "We're coming up against one of the favourites tomorrow, but we're here because we can compete with France and we're among the contenders too. We want to win tomorrow. We'll give it everything we've got and perform to our best," Diaz told reporters ahead of Friday's clash.

The Real Madrid midfielder, who has emerged as Morocco's creative heartbeat with four assists at the tournament, is expected to shoulder greater attacking responsibility after Bayern Munich forward Ismael Saibari was ruled out through injury.

Despite the added pressure, Diaz said he relishes the biggest occasions. "I always take responsibility. I thrive on pressure. These are the matches every player wants to be involved in, and I'm ready. I feel confident ahead of tomorrow's game, and I know we'll give it our best shot," he said.

Diaz will come up against Real Madrid teammates Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, but said friendships will be put aside once the whistle blows. "They're extraordinary players and wonderful people. Tomorrow, however, we'll be opponents, and we all want to win. That's all that matters. I have faith in my team, and I know we're going to put in a great performance," he added.

Morocco head coach Mohamed Ouahbi echoed his players' confidence, saying the squad's unity has been the foundation of their impressive World Cup campaign.

"Our team spirit is incredible. I feel that's what makes all the difference in difficult moments. I don't think it's just about experience. We've seen experienced sides get knocked out throughout the tournament. It'll be such a positive atmosphere to play in," Ouahbi said.

Diaz also reserved special praise for captain Achraf Hakimi, describing the Paris Saint-Germain full-back as the world's finest in his position. "I can't speak highly enough of him. He's our skipper and the best right-back in the world," Diaz said.

Morocco will once again rely on the creativity of Diaz, the leadership of Hakimi, and the experience of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou as they attempt to upset one of the tournament favourites and reach a second successive FIFA World Cup semi-final.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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