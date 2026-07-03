Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez defended the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions in his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, insisting the match officials made the correct calls, according to Reuters. Speaking after Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 on Thursday (local time), Martinez rejected suggestions that Croatia had been denied a legitimate second goal following a late VAR intervention. "There were no bad decisions. Today we were fortunate," Martinez said when asked if Croatia had been robbed of a second goal by VAR, as quoted by Reuters.

"The chip ball showed that it was offside, the penalty was also clear. I understand the work of (Croatia coach Zlatko) Dalic in this team and it is a shame that there was only one winner today," he added.

Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo equalising from the penalty spot after a VAR review before substitute Goncalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner. Croatia also had two goals ruled out for offside, including a dramatic late equaliser after another VAR check.

Looking ahead to Portugal's Round of 16 clash against reigning European champions Spain, Martinez anticipated a high-quality contest between two of Europe's leading footballing nations.

"We respect the quality of Spain. I think it is going to be a fantastic match, it is going to be the European game of this World Cup," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Martinez also joked about the emotional toll of Portugal's dramatic knockout victory.

"I have lost my hair through this, but I think it is worth it," the Portugal coach remarked.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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