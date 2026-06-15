Iran's coach Amir Ghalenoei said on Sunday political tensions and visa issues have damaged his side's preparations for the World Cup but insisted his players will not "pay attention to any of the hype." Iran have arrived at the tournament under the shadow of a bitter diplomatic row, after the United States -- in military conflict with Iran for months -- refused to issue visas for some team support staff. They play their opener against New Zealand in Los Angeles on Monday, marking the first time that a World Cup host has hosted a country with which it is at war.

Protests are planned outside the stadium by members of the Iranian diaspora opposed to the nation's hardline regime, and there have been threats that the Iran team could walk off the pitch if anti-government banners are displayed.

"We are here to perform a good match, a high-quality match. We don't pay attention to any of the hype and anything that goes on around us," Ghalenoei said in a press conference in response to a question from AFP.

"Naturally, all teams have their own problems, and in many countries, many things happen that have nothing to do with football."

The coach said his team are simply at the World Cup to "represent the respectful people of Iran, be it the Iranians inside Iran or the Iranian diaspora."

"We are not political people... football is separate from politics," said Ghalenoei.

The press conference took place barely an hour after a peace deal between the US and Iran was announced, bringing an "immediate and permanent" end to miltary operations on all fronts.

Controversy surrounding the Iran team has drawn headlines but is far from the only political issue affecting the World Cup that the US is co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

Somali referee Omar Artan was denied entry to the US for the World Cup, as have been many fans.

"It's not just Iran that has been impacted, as you know," said star striker Mehdi Taremi.

"Others, including a referee, have been impacted."

He said the tension surrounding the tournament "undermines that joy and it undermines the message of FIFA or people, which is about football that brings about peace."

"I have felt the tension from the first moment we arrived at this World Cup, and whenever at any tournament there is tension, of course, we don't have the same beautiful experience that we always talk about, about peace, joy for the people of every country."

Iran was originally supposed to base their training camp in the US, but switched to Tijuana in Mexico at late notice.

"We arrived late, and we didn't have enough time to adjust... it will affect us, but God willing, I know that my players are very determined to do their utmost and show the highest quality," said Ghalenoei.

"Of course, our camp was changed twice, first it was in the United States, then we were transferred to Mexico and of course that impacts us," the coach added.

"But we Iranians make opportunities out of hardship, and we don't think about anything other than bringing joy to our people, and we will do our utmost, and the rest is up to God the Almighty."

Iran has never reached the knockout rounds of a World Cup. Their Group G also contains Belgium and Egypt.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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