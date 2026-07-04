Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha emerged as one of the most talked-about players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026, and he was once again in great form during his team's Round of 32 encounter against Argentina. While Cape Verde's fairytale run came to an end following a 3-2 loss, Vozinha pulled off some impressive saves and even played a big part in starting their attacks from the back. In a bizarre World Cup stat, Vozinha ended up with more dribbles in this year's World Cup knockout stage than Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. While the Cape Verde goalkeeper had two successful dribbles against Argentina, Ronaldo could manage none during his team's narrow win over Croatia. However, that can change as Cape Verde were eliminated while Portugal will take on Spain in their Round of 16 clash.

After his side's valiant showing in a losing cause to defending champions Argentina in the FIFA World Cup round of 32, Cabo Verde's talismanic goalkeeper Vozinha expressed his gratitude at his team being able to make an impact at the biggest stage and added that all the good things are going to happen now for them.

Cabo Verde might not have registered a win during this entire tournament. Still, their determination, resilience, and hard work to reach an expanded 48-team tournament, while playing against the big boys, have won the hearts of many football fans and sports lovers worldwide. Even though Argentina secured a 3-2 win courtesy of an own goal from Diney Borges, the defending champions were taken to extra time and were made to sweat for this win.

Speaking during the post-match, Vozinha said during the post-match presentation that his side played on "equal terms" with Argentina and had a chance to win the game. He also thanked everyone who was involved in the team's journey to the grandest stage in football.

"We played against the current world champion, and today we played on equal terms and had the opportunity to win the game. For us, we have to be very, very satisfied and proud," he said.

"Obviously, we are sad, we do not want to stay here, but I am very grateful for everything. I also want to thank all my colleagues, all the technical team, the Federation, and all the fans who, even with a great effort, came here to support us."

On a concluding note, he expressed hope that maybe the players and the coming generation of players will get to play in some of the best leagues in the world.

"And now it is time to look to the future and see that good things are going to happen here. We have a fantastic group, players with a lot of quality, and who knows, maybe we will see these kids, these players, playing in the best leagues in the world," he signed off.

(With ANI inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Delhi vs Mumbai IPL 2026: Fans Flood Arun Jaitley Stadium for High-Voltage Clash