England take on Argentina in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final clash in Atlanta, in what is the first meeting between the two footballing giants in more than two decades. However, former England captain and Premier League legend Alan Shearer admitted his skepticism over refereeing calls ahead of the blockbuster tie. Shearer stated that a number of "bizarre" refereeing and VAR decisions have taken over the World Cup's latter stages, including "some that have gone Argentina's way", and expressed worry over what might happen in the semi-final.

Shearer was England's captain at the 1998 World Cup, when they lost to Argentina on penalties in the Round of 16, in a match remembered for David Beckham's infamous red card for a foul on Diego Simeone.

Shearer said that he would not be surprised to see a red card in the 2026 semi-final, expressing his concern over refereeing and VAR calls.

"I would not be surprised at all if we saw another red card this time too, but I am slightly concerned where the refereeing will be at, and how VAR might impact us," Shearer wrote on his column for BBC.

"It feels like there has been a huge shift in the narrative from referees and VAR as the tournament has gone on and there have been some bizarre decisions, including some that have gone Argentina's way," he added.

Speaking on the topic, Shearer claimed that Egypt's disallowed goal in their Round of 16 tie against Argentina stood out.

"The one that ruled out Egypt's goal against them in the last 16, because of a foul at the other end of the pitch, was just astonishing and I just hope for both teams there is no more controversy in this tie," he wrote.

He urged Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and co. to keep their heads cool despite the heated nature of a World Cup semi-final clash.

"I know how hard it is not to react in the heat of the battle but we cannot afford to do anything rash that might give the referee or VAR the chance to get involved," he stated.

The winner of the match will take on Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19 (local time).

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