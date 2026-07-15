Giuliano Simeone will play on the right wing instead of Rodrigo De Paul, reports TYC Sports. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hinted at changes to the starting XI on the eve of the clash.

"We might make some changes with the opponent in mind. The idea is to field our best lineup; the lads are in good shape," said Scaloni.

Argentina XI, as reported by TYC Sports: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero , Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allsiter; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez