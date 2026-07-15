 Argentina vs England LIVE Score | ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Argentina Bench Regular Starter, England's Big Starting XI Call | Football News
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FIFA World Cup 11 Jun 26 to 19 Jul 26
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Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates: Lionel Messi has an opportunity to take a clear lead in the Golden Boot race as Argentina take on England in the second semi-final of the FIFA World Cup in Atlanta. Morgan Rogers starts for England, with both Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke on the bench. However, Messi and Argentina face a stern test against the Three Lions, who boast two in-form stars in Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane. Both Bellingham and Kane remain in contention for the Golden Boot, having scored six goals each at the tournament. The winner of the match will face Spain in the final on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium. (MATCH-CENTRE)

Argentina vs England LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Semi-Final LIVE Updates:

Jul 15, 2026 23:28 (IST)
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ENG vs ARG LIVE: Simone replaces De Paul in the XI!

We have a confirmat that De Paul is indeed on the bench. A second start of this World Cup for Giuliano Simone at the right wing. Just one change for Argentina, who will line-up with a 4-4-2 change.

Jul 15, 2026 23:21 (IST)
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ENG vs ARG LIVE: Wave of sky blue and white!

Argentina fans throng the streets of Atlanta. Stunning!

Jul 15, 2026 23:12 (IST)
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ENG vs ARG LIVE: England arrive at Atlanta Stadium!

Jul 15, 2026 23:11 (IST)
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England vs Argentina LIVE: Rogers starts!

Morgan Rogers start on the right wing for England, with both Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke on the bench. 

Jul 15, 2026 22:59 (IST)
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Argentina vs England LIVE: Big surprise!

Giuliano Simeone will play on the right wing instead of Rodrigo De Paul, reports TYC Sports.  Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni hinted at changes to the starting XI on the eve of the clash.

"We might make some changes with the opponent in mind. The idea is to field our best lineup; the lads are in good shape," said Scaloni.

Argentina XI, as reported by TYC Sports: Emiliano  Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Cristian  Romero , Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Giuliano Simeone, Enzo Fernandez, Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allsiter; Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez

Jul 15, 2026 22:59 (IST)
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Argentina vs England LIVE: Messi on cusp of history!

Lionel Messi is just one goal away from becoming Argentina's sole highest scorer at a single FIFA World Cup. The Argentine captain is currently level with the legendary Guillermo Stabile, who netted eight goals at the inaugural edition of the tournament in 1930.

Jul 15, 2026 22:44 (IST)
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Argentina vs England LIVE: Race for Golden Boot!

Lionel Messi has an opportunity to take a clear lead in the Golden Boot race as Argentina bid for back-to-back finals. Messi, who is currently joint-top with eight goals, will have the chance to move ahead of France's Kylian Mbappe, whose team exited the tournament following a defeat to Spain in the first semi-final. 

Jul 15, 2026 22:43 (IST)
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Argentina vs England LIVE: Hello!

Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports' live blog of the FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final between Argentina and England in Atlanta. A place in the final against Spain is up for grabs as two footballing giants battle it out for a spot in Sunday's title clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium. 

Follow all the live updates here!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Live Blogs Football Live Score Argentina Argentina England England Lionel Messi Messi Kane Bellingham Lautaro Martinez England vs Argentina, Match 102 2026 FIFA World Cup Football
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