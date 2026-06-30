Germany suffered one of their biggest humiliations in FIFA World Cup history after being knocked out of the tournament in the Round of 32 by Paraguay. The South Americans opened the scoring on Monday through Julio Enciso, before Kai Havertz equalised in the second half. The game remained 1-1 over 90 minutes, forcing the match into extra time, where Germany seemed to have pulled ahead through Jonathan Tah before a major VAR (Video Assistant Referee) controversy struck. The referee chalked off Tah's towering header, ruling that there was a foul on the goalkeeper before the German centre-back headed home his team's second goal.

It was the VAR team that suggested a foul was committed on Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill by Germany's Waldemar Anton in the build-up to Tah's goal. Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed then went to the screen to check the incident himself and eventually ruled that a foul had indeed been committed.

The German camp was outraged by the decision of the referee. Former England captain Alan Shearer, commentating for the BBC, said that it was a "very, very soft" foul that the referee ruled in Paraguay's favour. "Not for me, I don't agree with that decision at all," he added.

On Premier League this would be allowed btw pic.twitter.com/PujwtKVVIn — Fut Sheriff (@FutSheriff) June 29, 2026

Further explaining his stance on the foul, Shearer explained that the contact was too soft to be called a foul, especially considering there were 13 players in the penalty box.

"He falls to the ground far too easily. Yes, there's contact, but it's a contact sport. There are 13 bodies in the six-yard box, not for me. I don't agree with that. The 'keeper buys it [the contact]. Very, very soft, that is, very soft."

Former World Cup final assistant referee Darren Cann echoed Shearer's sentiments, but admitted that such decisions can be given in the goalkeeper's favour.

"This is soft but it wouldn't surprise me if it's ruled out," he said. "This is hardly anything - a small block on the goalkeeper, I suspect it's for a block on the goalkeeper."

As the game went to penalties at 1-1, Germany were still considered the favourites considering their exceptional record in shootouts over the years. However, the Germans went on to miss a total of three penalties in the shootout, with Kai Havertz, Nick Woltemade, and Jonathan Tah failing to put the ball past the Paraguay goalkeeper.

Paraguay, who also missed two penalties, did just enough to clinch a 4-3 win in the shootout and qualify for the Round of 16.

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