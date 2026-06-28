England coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Jude Bellingham after the Real Madrid star scored one goal and made another in Saturday's 2-0 World Cup win over Panama, describing the number 10 as being "in a sweet spot". Bellingham stabbed in just after the hour mark, breaking the deadlock in an awkward game at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. It was his second goal of the tournament, and he then turned provider, crossing for Harry Kane to head home as England claimed the victory that allows them to advance to the last 32 as Group L winners.

"He is just in a sweet spot after his injury, he is just happy to play, and he feels free and he can just hopefully now also play with that intensity in a short period of time," Tuchel said of the midfielder who turns 23 on Monday.

It is not so long ago that Bellingham's place in Tuchel's squad appeared in doubt, and he featured in just two of England's eight matches between September and March.

Shoulder and hamstring injuries disrupted his season at club level, but Bellingham is now back playing regularly for his country -- even if Tuchel has taken him off in all three games so far at the World Cup.

"That is why we take care of him at the moment after 60 to 70 minutes, because we saw in the last months that he did not produce that level of intensity for club and country," Tuchel said.

"He is a key player, he needs to play with this intensity. Our job is to support him and help him to be the best version of himself.

"We will also push Morgan (Rogers) to fight for his place, but it is good that we have him in this kind of spirit."

Kane's goal allowed him to become his country's all-time top scorer at World Cups with 11, one more than Gary Lineker.

"Everybody is very happy for Harry because he is a fantastic teammate, he is loved and respected by everyone," Tuchel said of the Bayern Munich striker.

"It is fantastic that he had the chance to break this record in a World Cup. Harry is in an amazing state of mind, physically as well -- he is hungry, not satisfied, which shows the character and determination of him and that is why we are happy to have him as captain."

Anderson 'owns the place'

Tuchel also praised midfielder Elliot Anderson, who has shone at the tournament and does not appear distracted by the prospect of his British record transfer from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City.

"I think there is a very high chance that the thing is sorted before the round of 32," Tuchel said about the proposed £130 million ($171.5 million) move.

"It is very impressive, I have to say, the way he trains and plays, and the way he carries himself. He is still young and still quite new to the national team but he just plays like he owns the place."

The biggest downside for England was the injury to Jarell Quansah, who replaced the injured Reece James at right-back but had to come off with what Tuchel called "a classic ankle twist".

He may need to find a solution as England head to Atlanta in the next round. If they come through that, there is the tantalising prospect of a last-16 match at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, scene of the legendary 1986 quarter-final against Diego Maradona's Argentina. That could be against Mexico.

"It is possible but there is a match before that and there is only one match we can focus on," Tuchel insisted.

"If we get carried away and start talking about a possible round of 16, we will just get punished."

Panama were eliminated before this game but their coach Thomas Christiansen insisted his side's World Cup had been "very respectable".

He said he would take time to decide whether to stay on, as his contract expires after six years in charge.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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