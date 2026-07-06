The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already produced its share of shocks, penalty shootouts and breakout stars, but Monday's (Tuesday in India) Round of 16 clash between Spain and Portugal promises one of the tournament's biggest attractions yet. While the spotlight will naturally fall on the Iberian rivals, one individual battle could end up deciding who books a place in the quarter-finals: Lamine Yamal against Nuno Mendes.

In a recent interview, Spain sensation Yamal named the Portugal full-back as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career so far, adding another layer of intrigue to a blockbuster knockout encounter.

"Nuno Mendes is the toughest opponent I've ever faced. He is very, very good. I like playing against him because it's a match where we both know it's one-on-one," the 18-year-old said.

Photo Credit: AFP

Yamal heads into the contest in red-hot form after playing a key role in Spain's impressive World Cup campaign. The Barcelona winger has dazzled with his pace, dribbling and creativity, helping Spain emerge as one of the favourites for the title. His latest display came in Spain's commanding 3-0 win over Austria in the Round of 32, where he once again underlined why he is regarded as one of world football's brightest young stars.

But if there is one defender who has consistently tested him, it is Mendes.

Photo Credit: AFP

The Portugal left-back returned the compliment while acknowledging the threat Yamal poses.

"I like to play against him too. He's a young player, a player with a lot of quality, who can make a difference in the game. So I think it's always a good battle. It's going to be a very difficult battle, with a very complicated team as well. If we can keep the ball away from Lamine, I think it's a good start," Mendes said.

Portugal, led by Cristiano Ronaldo and boasting one of the tournament's deepest squads, booked their place in the Round of 16 after edging Croatia. Spain, meanwhile, have looked increasingly convincing as the tournament has progressed, setting up a heavyweight clash that many believe could have been a final.

With a place in the World Cup quarter-finals at stake, the duel between Yamal and Mendes has already become one of the most talked-about storylines. One is arguably the most exciting young attacker in world football; the other is the only defender Yamal himself has singled out as his toughest challenge. On Monday, the pair renew their rivalry on football's biggest stage.

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