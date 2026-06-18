Legendary Brazilian footballer Ronaldo claimed that it is time for the world to accept that Lionel Messi is the greatest of all time following his hat-trick in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Algeria. Messi stunned everyone with his impressive performance as the Argentine superstar scored his first World Cup hat-trick. One of the admirers that Messi gained with his stunning show was 2002 World Cup winner Ronaldo. "It's time for the world to stop hiding and accept the fact that he is the best player of all time," Ronaldo said. "He continues to deliver every season and in the World Cup and, yet, there are still doubts about him. It is an unforgettable and historic night that will remain forever in the history books."

Earlier, Messi said "numbers don't mean anything" after surpassing Ronaldo equalling German's Miroslav Klose on the all-time FIFA World Cup goal-scoring list, reported Argentinian news outlet La Nacion.

Notably, Messi opened his World Cup 2026 campaign with a magnificent Player of the Match-winning hat-trick, leading Argentina to a 3-0 win over Algeria on Tuesday (local time).

With the hat-trick, Messi registered his name in the record books for multiple accolades, the most notable being for the joint-most goals in World Cup history. He also moved past Ronaldo (15 goals), as well as Germany's Gerd Muller and France's Kylian Mbappe, who were both on 14 goals. Notably, Mbappe had earlier equalled Muller's tally with a brace in France's 3-1 win over Senegal earlier in the day.

Despite making history again, Messi stayed humble, saying he feels honoured but does not place much importance on records, describing them as "just one statistic" and noting that even great players like Ronaldo are not always at the top of such lists.

"It's an honour. Mbappe and Ronaldo are there, but those numbers don't mean anything. They're just statistics. Ronaldo is one of the greatest and he's not in first place, so it's just one statistic," he said as quoted by Argentine newspaper La Nacion.

In the match, Messi scored three different types of goals. Messi's first came from a powerful long-range strike in the 17th minute after a quick free-kick from Argentina's De Paul. His second was a close-range finish after a rebound fell kindly in the box following an effort from Mac Allister. He completed his hat-trick in the 76th minute with a composed curling finish after initiating the move himself with a mazy run.

Messi was seen in tears after scoring the opening goal of his hat-trick against Algeria. Explaining his emotions, Messi said his reaction was due to the "difficult and complicated" times he had recently faced.

"It was something unrelated to the game. I went through some difficult and complicated days. I'm grateful to the team and all my teammates. They were always by my side and gave me the strength to get through this," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans