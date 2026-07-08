Former England footballer Roy Keane hailed the "street fighters" of Argentina after the Lionel Messi-led side staged one of the finest comebacks in the tournament's history, going from 0-2 down to securing their FIFA World Cup quarter-final against a valiant Egypt on Tuesday. In the 67th minute, Egypt were leading 2-0, looking set to deliver one of the biggest shocks in FIFA World Cup history and achieve their first-ever quarter-final spot. However, two goals in four minutes from Cristian Romero and Messi levelled the scores by the 83rd minute, and Enzo Fernandez fired a late winner in stoppage time to book a spot in the final eight after a thriller that gave the three-time champions a scare of a lifetime.

Speaking on ITV, as quoted by Sky Sports, Keane said, "These guys are street fighters. They will not give up. I loved it. Amazing game. The quality of Argentina's goals was amazing."

After sealing the match, Messi, 39, was visibly shedding tears of joy, as his team had been pushed to their absolute limits, but the class, experience and big-match pedigree of his side came in clutch. The scenes came just a day after his long-time rival in professional football, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo, left the pitch with tears in his eyes after the World Cup dream remained forever unfulfilled following a 1-0 loss to Spain courtesy of a late winner from Mikel Merino.

Keane added: "Yesterday we saw sad tears from Cristiano Ronaldo. Today we see happy tears from Messi."

Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot. Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round-of-16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8 (IST).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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