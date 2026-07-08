The football world went berserk after witnessing arguably the most enthralling game of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as Argentina staged a heroic comeback from being 0-2 down to beat Egypt 3-2 and qualify for the quarter-finals. Lionel Messi had his penalty saved in the first half but was instrumental in inspiring a once-in-a-lifetime comeback for La Albiceleste. However, the manner of Argentina's come-from-behind victory has triggered a controversy, with the entire Egypt camp claiming that the tournament has been 'rigged' to favour the defending champions and their captain, Messi.

Speaking at the press conference, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said that 'external factors' decided the game. He even alleged that FIFA wanted Messi to stay in the tournament for long; hence, the decisions on the field were 'influenced'.

"We looked better than the reigning champions-better in everything-but the result was influenced by internal factors on the pitch and external factors off it," Hassan told reporters after the game.

"Perhaps they wanted to keep the world champion in the competition. Perhaps they wanted Messi to stay in the running. In football, there are sometimes external factors that go beyond the technical aspects. The world champion received support at every level."

Full interview of Egypt's Coach Hossam Hassan at full-time:



"I will say what's on my mind regardless of the consequence, this was clearly a rigged match and the whole world saw it"



"And I want to say one more thing, if they want Argentina to win so bad, why call everyone to… — Danis (@DanisMCFC) July 7, 2026

The Egypt coach further said that there seemed to be pressure from Argentina on the outcome of the match. Hassan called out multiple incidents, including a penalty call after Mohamed Salah was fouled by Argentina in the 18-yard box. He even said that one of Egypt's goals was wrongly disallowed by VAR.

"There seem to be pressures from the Argentina side on this outcome. We were objecting to the selection of the referee because of the French situation [Argentina beat France in the 2022 World Cup final], but everybody has to suffer at some point, and we suffered."

"We have not seen respect or fair play. A penalty was ruled out [an alleged foul on Mohamed Salah], it was not even checked by the VAR, and our second goal was, remarkably, for whatever reason, disallowed. We have all seen the shirt pulled back [by Mac Allister] and not even a VAR check. Life is unfair, normal life is unfair, so why is there no fairness in sports?"

"I want to put it in beautiful words and say hard luck, but we have been treated unfairly, and it has been an injustice," he concluded his rant.

Speaking to beIn Sports after the game, the Egypt coach also shared the conversation he had with the referee over 'unfair' calls on the pitch.

“I told the referee that what was happening wasn't fair. It's an undeserved victory for Argentina. Once I'm back in my country and at home. I'll never watch the World Cup again, because there's no justice in this competition,” he said.

The comments made by the Egypt coach and certain players have triggered a huge controversy. A statement by FIFA, as well as a penalty of some manner is likely to be imposed on the Egypt camp, especially the manager Hassan.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 | Delhi Capitals Wins By 6 Wickets Against Mumbai Indians: Redemption For Sameer Rizvi