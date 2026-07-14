France midfielder Adrien Rabiot stressed his side is not preparing a specific plan only for Spain's Lamine Yamal, stressing that Les Blues would focus on La Roja's overall attacking threat, including their possession, movement, creativity, and ability to find spaces. France will take on an in-form Spain side that advanced to the last four after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarterfinals. Spain enters the contest on a 36-match unbeaten run and will be aiming to secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

"There is no anti-Lamine Yamal plan. We are focusing on the Spanish national team, not just one player. We know they are dangerous across the board: him, the attacking players, their possession, their ability to find spaces near the box, and their combination play. We have to be alert to all of that. I don't think we should focus solely on one individual," Adrien Rabiot said as per Goal.com.

The winners of the semifinal will book their place in the title clash scheduled for July 19 (Local Time).

France have enjoyed the most convincing and controlled knockout-stage campaign among the four remaining teams. After finishing top of Group I, they opened the knockout rounds with a commanding 3-0 victory over Sweden in the Round of 32.

They then edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a closely contested Round of 16 before producing another disciplined display to defeat Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals and secure their place in the last four.

France have scored six goals in the knockout stages without conceding a single one, underlining their defensive discipline and control under pressure.

Even in tightly contested encounters, their structure has remained solid, while France captain Kylian Mbappe has continued to provide the cutting edge in attack when it matters most.

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