Cristiano Ronaldo has broken almost every major goalscoring record in football. He is the all-time leading scorer in men's international football, the first player to score in five different FIFA World Cups and one of the most prolific forwards the sport has ever seen. Yet amid all those achievements lies a surprising statistic. Despite playing at five World Cups and scoring eight goals, Ronaldo has never found the net in a knockout-stage match.

A Record That Refuses To Change

Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 and has since featured in 22 matches across five tournaments.

His eight goals have come against:

Iran (2006)

North Korea (2010)

Ghana (2014)

Spain (three goals, 2018)

Morocco (2018)

Ghana (2022)

Every single one of those goals came in the group stage.

By The Numbers

5 - World Cups played

22 - World Cup matches

8 - World Cup goals

0 - Knockout-stage goals

11 - Knockout matches played

Portugal have reached the knockout rounds in four of Ronaldo's five World Cups, giving him numerous opportunities to end the drought.

But the elusive goal has never arrived.

The Closest He Came

The nearest Ronaldo came to breaking the streak was during Portugal's knockout runs in 2006, 2018 and 2022.

He played as Portugal reached the semi-finals in Germany 2006 and the quarter-finals in Qatar 2022, yet failed to score in either campaign's knockout stages.

In 2022, he was even dropped to the bench for Portugal's 6-1 demolition of Switzerland in the Round of 16 before appearing as a substitute.

How Does It Compare To Messi?

The contrast with rival Lionel Messi is striking.

Messi famously struggled for a World Cup knockout goal for years before finally scoring against Australia in 2022.

He would go on to score in the Round of 16, quarter-final, semi-final and final during Argentina's triumphant campaign.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, is still waiting for his first.

One Last Chance?

With Ronaldo set to appear at the 2026 World Cup, the tournament could offer one final opportunity to erase the most surprising blemish on his World Cup record.

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