Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday (local time) expressed pride in England's performance despite their 2-1 defeat to Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal, saying the team gave the country "so much to cheer" during the tournament. Taking to the social media platform X, Sunak praised the players for their efforts and thanked them for their campaign. "Proud of this team. Wasn't to be tonight but they've given the whole country so much to cheer this summer. Thank you and heads up, England," Sunak wrote in a post on X.

Proud of this team. Wasn't to be tonight but they've given the whole country so much to cheer this summer.



Thank you and heads up — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) July 15, 2026

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also reacted to England's semifinal loss, expressing disappointment while praising the team's performance and the support shown by fans.

"Gutted. But proud. England gave it everything, and London backed them all the way. Thank you to the team for everything you've given," Khan said in a post on X.

England's World Cup campaign came to an end after a closely fought semifinal against Argentina, with La Albiceleste securing a 2-1 victory to book their place in the final.

The defending champions came from behind to beat the Three Lions 2-1 in a dramatic semifinal, scoring twice in the closing minutes of the game to book their place in the final for the seventh time.

The three-time world champions will face Spain in the final to be played on Sunday, July 19 (local time), at the New York-New Jersey Stadium.

The opening half of the second semifinal was an intense and closely contested affair, with both sides battling for control in midfield. England looked dangerous from set-pieces, while Argentina threatened in patches, but neither team was able to find the breakthrough before halftime.

The contest also saw several players physically manhandle their opponents, with England's Elliot Anderson and Argentina's Lisandro Martinez and Cristian Romero receiving yellow cards for their actions.

England took the lead in the 55th minute after winger Anthony Gordon smashed the ball into the net after connecting with a beautiful cross from Morgan Rogers on the right.

Gordon arrived at the far post to guide his finish past goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, giving the Three Lions the advantage.

Following the goal, England adopted a more defensive approach as manager Thomas Tuchel introduced Ezri Konsa to reinforce the backline.

Argentina responded by increasing the pressure, with England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford producing an excellent save to deny Nicolas Gonzalez before Alexis Mac Allister struck the post as the defending champions searched for an equaliser.

Argentina's persistence finally paid off in the 85th minute when Enzo Fernandez reacted quickest to a pass from Lionel Messi just outside the penalty area and fired past Pickford to his right to level the scores.

With momentum firmly on their side, Argentina completed the turnaround in stoppage time in the 90+2nd minute.

Lionel Messi skipped past England's Djed Spence on the right before delivering a precise cross beyond Pickford to the back post, where an unmarked Lautaro Martinez nodded into an empty net.

England pushed forward in search of a late equaliser, but Argentina held on through the remaining stoppage time to secure a memorable victory.

With the defeat, England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end. Tuchel's side will now face France in the third-place playoff on Saturday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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