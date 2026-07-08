Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Switzerland are 0-0 against Colombia in a clash between two unbeaten runs during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter. Both teams have not lost a single game in the competition till now. Switzerland topped their group and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Algeria. On the other hand, Colombia had a good outing the group stage and then followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Ghana. (Match Centre)