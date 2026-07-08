 Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE Score: SUI vs COL FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 LIVE Updates | Football News
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Switzerland are 0-0 against Colombia in a clash between two unbeaten runs during their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 encounter. Both teams have not lost a single game in the competition till now. Switzerland topped their group and followed it up with a 2-0 win over Algeria. On the other hand, Colombia had a good outing the group stage and then followed it up with a 1-0 victory over Ghana. (Match Centre)

Jul 08, 2026 02:11 (IST)
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Waves after waves of attack

This has been a sensational period of play for Colombia. They are looking more reassured with every minute and the attacks are getting more dangerous. A great effort by Munoz followed by Diaz's acrobatic try. But, still no success!

Jul 08, 2026 02:01 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Colombia's turn

The ball fell kindly to Freuler who took a strong shot but Vargas was there in the perfect place to complete the save. The first proper chance for Switzerland and Colombia will have to be more careful!

Jul 08, 2026 01:52 (IST)
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Brilliant effort

A curling effort from Puerta and it took a stunning save by Kobel to keep the score 0-0. Colombia have been brilliant in their approach till now and they are one in control. However, considering the class of Switzerland, they will need one good move to stamp their authority on this match.

Jul 08, 2026 01:44 (IST)
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Too close for comfort

Colombia had a set-piece in a brilliant position and his loopy free-kick caused a lot of problem for Switzerland. A wayward header ended up in Kobel's gloves but the danger was quite real for some time.

Jul 08, 2026 01:41 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Colombia starting XI

Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Lucumí, Mojica; Lerma, Puerta, J. Rodríguez; Diaz; Suarez, Arias.

Jul 08, 2026 01:35 (IST)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Switzerland starting XI

Kobel; Zakaria, Akanji, Elvedi, R. Rodríguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Jashari; Ndoye, Embolo, Rieder

Jul 08, 2026 01:33 (IST)
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: We are underway

The first half begins and both teams are looking to start strong. These teams have shown a lot of flair in attack but it seems like defense can end up playing a major role in deciding tonight's winners.

Jul 08, 2026 01:26 (IST)
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Switzerland vs Colombia LIVE: Hello and welcome

Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia. A match-up between two unbeaten run in this competition!

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Topics mentioned in this article
Colombia Colombia Switzerland Switzerland Diaz Granit Xhaka Xhaka 2026 FIFA World Cup Football Live Score Switzerland vs Colombia, Match 96 Live Blogs Football
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