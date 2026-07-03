Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Breel Embolo scores as Switzerland lead 1-0 against Algeria in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Vancouver. Switzerland finished unbeaten in Group B with 2 wins and a draw. On the other hand, Algeria finished third in Group J following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria in their final game. Switzerland look to reach the Round of 16 stage for the fourth consecutive time while Algeria have never won a knockout match. The winners of this game will face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16 on July 7. (Match Centre)