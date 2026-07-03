Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Updates: Breel Embolo scores as Switzerland lead 1-0 against Algeria in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match in Vancouver. Switzerland finished unbeaten in Group B with 2 wins and a draw. On the other hand, Algeria finished third in Group J following a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria in their final game. Switzerland look to reach the Round of 16 stage for the fourth consecutive time while Algeria have never won a knockout match. The winners of this game will face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16 on July 7. (Match Centre)
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Embolo scores
Breel Embolo scores and Switzerland are 1-0 ahead! What a start and it was all thanks to brilliant work by Johan Manzambi. Manzambi received the ball outside the box and made a darting run. A smart pass into the box and Embolo just had to tap it in!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Big chance for Algeria
What a miss from Algeria! A dangerous cross into the box and Houssem Aouar was in a brilliant position to score the opener. However, his touch was not good and he ended up making a mess of the opportunity.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Possession is key
Both teams are known for their possession heavy football and it is quite clear from the opening minutes of this game. Not many long crosses as both sides are looking to control the midfield and that is the battle which will most probably decide the fate of this contest.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: We are underway
The first half begins and Algeria start on a cautious note. They tried to keep the ball with themselves but a wayward pass resulted in a throw.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Time for the national anthems
The two team are out in the middle and it is time for the national teams. Both teams will be looking to start the match on a positive note and while Switzerland start as clear favourites, Algeria will certainly be no pushover.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: What comes next?
The winners of this Round of 32 game will face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16 on July 7.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Head-to-head record
The two nations have never played a competitive fixture before, but there have been two previous friendlies between them – both played in the 1980s and both won by Switzerland.
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Historic First
Switzerland look to reach the Round of 16 stage for the fourth consecutive time while Algeria have never won a knockout match. It can be a massive occasion for Algeria if they can clinch the win!
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Algeria starting XI
Luca Zidane; Rafik Belghali, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Aissa Mandi, Ramy Bensebaini; Ramiz Zerrouki, Nabil Bentaleb, Houssem Aouar; Riyad Mahrez, Ibrahim Maza, Fares Chaibi
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Switzerland starting XI
Gregor Kobel; Denis Zakaria, Ricardo Rodriguez, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji; Dan Ndoye, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Breel Embolo, Johan Manzambi, Ruben Vargas
Switzerland vs Algeria LIVE: Hello and welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Switzerland and Algeria. A huge clash for both teams with contrasting forms but a win will be massive for both of their fortunes.