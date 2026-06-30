France unleash their devastating forward line on Sweden in a last-32 tie at the World Cup on Tuesday, while Erling Haaland will try to fire Norway past the Ivory Coast and into the next round. Co-hosts Mexico meanwhile bid to continue their journey in front of a fervent crowd at the Estadio Azteca when they take on Ecuador. The Swedish defence is bracing to face not only Kylian Mbappe, who has scored four times already in this tournament, but also Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele, who notched a hat-trick in a 4-1 win against Norway in the group stage. Completing the French trio, Michael Olise's runs at defenders have been creating havoc.

With attacking swagger and midfield flair, France appear well-placed to reach their third final in as many World Cups.

The only question mark might be their defence -- and Sweden have their own high-profile forward line who will try to unlock it, although Premier League duo Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyokeres have not fully fired yet at this tournament.

If France get past Sweden, they will face not Germany -- who were beaten in a penalty shootout for the first time in World Cup history on Monday -- but their conquerors Paraguay.

France coach Didier Deschamps said Sweden had "nothing to lose".

"Sweden are playing for their survival. Obviously they will do everything to win the game," Deschamps said on Monday.

"We need to stay humble, maintain our determination and concentration. In the group stage winning the first game gave us some margin for error, but now we have no second chances."

France came into the World Cup as one of the leading contenders to win the trophy, following their triumph in 2018 and defeat on penalties to Argentina in the 2022 final.

Sweden's route to the World Cup was unusual -- they finished bottom of their qualifying group but were parachuted into the play-offs thanks to their performances in the UEFA Nations League.

They reached the knockout rounds in North America, despite a 5-1 drubbing by the Netherlands, as one of the best third-placed teams in the group phase.

Sweden coach Graham Potter said his team would have to produce something special to beat France.

"They have quality all over... They have won the World Cup before and they have a fantastic manager," Englishman Potter said Monday.

"An exciting challenge awaits us, and we will have to play the game of our lives, clearly."

'Powerhouse' Haaland

Haaland, another potent attacking force at this World Cup with four goals in two games, will be fully rested when he comes up against the Ivory Coast in Dallas after he was not used in the defeat to France.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken hailed the leadership of his "powerhouse", hailing Haaland as "one of the best players in the world".

"He's a great leader for us, he leads by example on the pitch," he said. "He has something that maybe you can't train so much to reach it, the sniff for goals, the feeling that the ball will land at your feet... and I think that is his biggest strength."

Mexico meanwhile have the added bonus of knowing that if they beat Ecuador, they will remain in their capital city to face the winner of the tie between England and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On a dramatic day of action Monday, Paraguay stunned Germany in a penalty shootout of high drama after holding them to a 1-1 draw after extra time in Foxborough.

"This qualification is for all Paraguayans who believed in us," coach Gustavo Alfaro said -- and Paraguay's president called a national holiday to celebrate.

Morocco won their own shootout to eliminate the Netherlands after an enthralling contest in Monterrey as goalkeeper Yassine Bounou saved the Netherlands' fifth penalty from Crysencio Summerville.

Then striker Ismael Saibari stepped up to blast home the winning effort for the Atlas Lions.

And Brazil came from behind to overcome Japan 2-1 in the day's first game, and will face the winner of Norway's game against the Ivory Coast on Sunday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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