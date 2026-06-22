Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand was at his absolute best as Iran held Belgium to a hard-fought 0-0 draw in their Group G clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 6'4" shot-stopper made seven saves in total, including four diving stops and three confident high claims, while also preventing an estimated 1.70 goals. His heroics ensured Iran claimed a valuable point and earned him the 'Superior Player of the Match' award. As the Iranian star continues to receive praise from across the world, his standout performance against Belgium has also sparked a meme fest on social media.

His one-handed stop from a prone position on Maxim De Cuyper's point-blank shot early in the second half is definitely going to rank among the highlight saves of the tournament. Later, De Cuyper was denied yet again by Beiranvand on a golden opportunity in the 86th minute.

Following the result, IRNA News Agency shared a picture of Beiranvand "protecting the Strait of Hormuz" and wrote on X, "Ali Beiranvand, goalkeeper of Iran's national team, had promised Iranian fans in an interview before the World Cup matches that he would keep the national team's goal as sealed as the Strait of Hormuz."

Ali Beiranvand, goalkeeper of Iran's national team, had promised Iranian fans in an interview before the World Cup matches that he would keep the national team's goal as sealed as the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/CklTfuJZts — IRNA News Agency ☫ (@IrnaEnglish) June 21, 2026

The 33-year-old goalkeeper lived up to that promise with an outstanding performance at Los Angeles Stadium on Sunday.

Belgium began the contest on the front foot and dominated possession during the early stages. Maxim De Cuyper tested Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, but the Iranian shot-stopper was equal to the challenge.

Iran remained threatening on the counterattack and thought they had taken the lead in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi converted a cleverly worked free-kick routine. However, a VAR review ruled the goal out for a marginal offside.

The Belgian attack continued to probe throughout the first half, creating several opportunities, but Beiranvand repeatedly came to Iran's rescue with a string of crucial interventions.

The game shifted dramatically in the 66th minute when Belgium defender Nathan Ngoy received a straight red card for bringing down Taremi after a defensive mistake left the Iranian striker through on goal. The dismissal, the eighth red card of the tournament, forced Belgium to adopt a more cautious approach for the remainder of the match.

With the numerical advantage, Iran pushed forward in search of a winner, introducing fresh attacking options and applying sustained pressure on the Belgian backline. Despite a series of late attacks, they could not find the breakthrough.

(With ANI Inputs)

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