Spain vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium is underway in Los Angeles. Spain and Belgium are tied 0-0 after 15 minutes in the first half. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has made a big change to Spain's starting XI, leaving out star midfielder Pedri in favour of Fabian Ruiz. They are aiming to continue their world record run of the most World Cup minutes without conceding a goal. On the other hand, Belgium have brought back Kevin de Bruyne into their starting lineup, while captain Youri Tielemans suffered an injury in the warm-ups. Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal can become the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout game in the 21st century if he scores today. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)
Spain vs Belgium LIVE | ESP vs BEL, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Los Angeles Stadium:
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Another crucial block! Handball appeal denied
A brilliant long ball from deep by Spain towards Alex Baena in the box, whose shot is blocked by Belgian defender Nathan Ngoy. Baena appeals for a handball but it's not given. Replays do show the ball possibly coming off Ngoy's arm. It's a close call in terms of offside too for Baena.
13' ESP 0-0 BEL
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Chance for Spain, blocked by Belgium
First real opportunity for Spain! It's a direct free-kick on the left wing, and Spain fizz in a powerful low shot. That is defended well by Belgium, and then the ball falls to Rodri in the box who shoots hard but sees his attempt blocked.
10' ESP 0-0 BEL
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Last-minute change for Belgium
Belgium captain Youri Tielemans was originally named in the starting XI to face Spain, but has been ruled out last-minute due to an injury in the warm-ups. He has been replaced by Hans Vanaken in the Belgian midfield.
Following an injury during the warm-up, Youri Tielemans is replaced in the starting XI by Hans Vanaken.— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) July 10, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: KICKOFF! Spain vs Belgium begins!
KICKOFF! The quarter-final between Spain and Belgium is underway in Los Angeles! It's the eighth and final game to take place at this stadium. Spain in their classic red kit, Belgium in their glorious bluish-pink. Belgium show some intent early on!
1' ESP 0-0 BEL
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Here come the players!
The Spain and Belgium players walk out onto the Los Angeles Stadium. Spain certainly the favourites, not just today but to win the whole tournament. But Belgium are hitting their stride at the right moment and should not be underestimated. Time for the national anthems!
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Spain's Guinness World Record
Spain have not conceded a single goal so far in FIFA World Cup 2026, and are the only team to do so. In that stretch, Spain have set the record for the most consecutive minutes in World Cups without conceding a goal! Even Guinness World Records' official account posted it.
Spain have now surpassed the previous record for the longest time without conceding at the FIFA World Cup— Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 6, 2026
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Who will the winner face?
The winner of the Spain-Belgium quarter-final will face France in the FIFA World Cup semi-finals. France entered a third consecutive World Cup semi for the first time yesterday, beating Morocco 2-0 in their quarter-final clash.
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: New role for De Bruyne?
Kevin De Bruyne is back in Belgium's starting XI, but he may be in a new role today. With defensive midfielder Amadou Onana out of the World Cup due to injury, Belgium manager Rudi Garcia has opted to replace him with De Bruyne. As a result, we might see De Bruyne in a deep-lying playmaker role instead of natural attacking midfield role today.
Spain vs Belgium LIVE: Lamine Yamal chases massive record
Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal is on the cusp of a massive record. If he scores against Belgium, Yamal will become the youngest player to score a FIFA World Cup knockout goal in the 21st century. Overall, he would climb to third on the ladder, behind Pele (in 1958) and Michael Owen (in 1998).
Spain vs Belgium Live: Ageing like fine wine!
In 2008, Axel Witsel made his Belgium debut against Spain in the 2010 World Cup qualifiers. Fast forward to 2026, and he's in the squad to face Spain in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals. Incredible longevity!
| Axel Witsel is de oudste Belg ooit op een WK. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/ekLIwaP1mQ— DAZN Belgie (@DAZN_BENL) July 8, 2026
Spain vs Belgium Live: Belgium starting XI; De Bruyne starts!
Kevin De Bruyne is back in the mix for Belgium! He starts after a no-show against the USA in the Round of 16. Jeremy Doku is also back amongst the starters, while Charles de Ketelaere leads the line for the Red Devils.
Fresh off the press: our XI. #SelectedByPwC #ESPBEL pic.twitter.com/7Du1sNZ4CL— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) July 10, 2026
Spain vs Belgium Live: Spain starting XI; Pedri on the bench!
Massive news from the Spain camp as star midfielder Pedri has been benched by manager Luis de la Fuente for the quarter-final clash. PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz comes into the starting XI and will partner Rodri and Dani Olmo in the heart of Spain's midfield.
Notably, Spain are yet to concede a goal at this World Cup.
Spain starting XI: Unai Simon, Cucurella, Cubarsi, Laporte, Pedro Porro, Ruiz, Rodri, Baena, Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal
OFICIAL | Nuestro once ante Bélgica.#VamosEspana | #CopaMundialFIFA pic.twitter.com/XgspP4mfVq— Seleccion Espanola Masculina de Futbol (@SEFutbol) July 10, 2026
FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain vs Belgium, Quarter-Final!
Hello and welcome to NDTV Sports' live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final clash between Spain and Belgium. The iconic city of Los Angeles plays host to this blockbuster encounter, with a place in the semi-finals against France at stake. We are just under an hour away from kick-off!
Stay tuned with NDTV Sports for all the live updates, scores, key moments and reactions from the match!