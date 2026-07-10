Spain vs Belgium LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium is underway in Los Angeles. Spain and Belgium are tied 0-0 after 15 minutes in the first half. Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has made a big change to Spain's starting XI, leaving out star midfielder Pedri in favour of Fabian Ruiz. They are aiming to continue their world record run of the most World Cup minutes without conceding a goal. On the other hand, Belgium have brought back Kevin de Bruyne into their starting lineup, while captain Youri Tielemans suffered an injury in the warm-ups. Spain teenage sensation Lamine Yamal can become the youngest goalscorer in a World Cup knockout game in the 21st century if he scores today. (MATCH CENTRE LIVE)

Spain vs Belgium LIVE | ESP vs BEL, FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score Updates, straight from Los Angeles Stadium: