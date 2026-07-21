Spain head coach Luis de La Fuente came up with a hilarious response when told about Marc Cucurella's promise to get his face tattooed if Spain win the FIFA World Cup 2026 title. Ferran Torres scored late in extra time as Spain were crowned world champions after beating Argentina. "I'm thinking about getting a tattoo if we win the World Cup. It will be the face of Luis de la Fuente, for everything he has done for us. It would be something truly wonderful," Cucurella said before the final. With the title secured, the Spain head coach said that he found it extremely funny and added that the player will go through with it. He even joked that the defender made a mistake by making a promise before revealing that he has no similar plans after the win.

"I am too old for tattoos but my players are men of their word and I know they will stick to their word," De la Fuente said.

He was all praise for the Spanish footballers and especially mentioned their grit in such a high-profile match.

"I'm so proud of this generation of footballers who have grown up with this philosophy, remained true to it, made it even better, and set an example as a team and a family – they're excellent, world-class footballers with exceptional talent," he said. "I'm very moved. Looking back and thinking about them, we've won everything, absolutely everything, with this generation of players."

An emotional De la Fuente praised the togetherness within the squad, describing the players as role models for Spanish sport and society.

"I don't want to cry, it wouldn't look good, but I am very emotional after having looked back. We've talked a lot with the players, we've given everything, and this is marvellous. These players have given us an example of a group, of a team, a family, role models for Spanish sport, Spanish youth, Spain itself. Together we are stronger, nobody can doubt that," he added.

The Spain coach admitted his side could have settled the contest earlier but acknowledged the challenge posed by a resilient Argentina side, even after the defending champions were reduced to 10 men following Enzo Fernandez's dismissal.

"The game could have been decided a long time before... But this is a World Cup final and even against 10, you have to suffer. But we like to suffer, we've shown we're ready for everything," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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