Spain gave a taste of what makes them one of the World Cup favourites with a 3-1 win over Peru on Monday in their final friendly before the showpiece kicks off. The European champions were missing Barcelona star Lamine Yamal as he recovers from injury but still had too much for a Peru side who did not qualify. The 18-year-old Yamal and fellow winger Nico Williams are expected to be available for Spain's World Cup opener against debutants Cape Verde on June 15.

Luis de la Fuente's team took the lead after just two minutes in Puebla, Mexico, when Real Sociedad's Mikel Oyarzabal rifled into the top corner from outside the box.

Barcelona midfielder Pedri doubled Spain's lead on 32 minutes, and a Pedro Gallese own goal eight minutes after half-time made it 3-0 when the goalkeeper flapped a cross into his own net.

Jairo Velez scored a consolation after 66 minutes in front of a crowd of 46,000.

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