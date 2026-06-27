The Saudi Arabian Football Federation is preparing a major overhaul of its senior national team setup after the country's disappointing campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Greek coach Georgios Donis expected to pay the price for the early exit. According to Goal.com, Saudi Arabia failed to progress beyond the group stage after collecting just one point from three matches. Draws against Uruguay and Cape Verde, followed by a heavy defeat to Spain, ended their hopes of reaching the knockout rounds and triggered widespread criticism from supporters over the team's performances, tactics, and squad selections.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, federation officials are seriously considering dismissing Donis as part of a broader restructuring aimed at reviving the national team ahead of future international competitions. A final decision is expected within the coming days, Goal.com reported.

Among the leading contenders to replace Donis is Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who has extensive experience in Saudi football and is regarded as one of the federation's preferred candidates. Another Portuguese manager is also understood to be under consideration, although his identity has not yet been disclosed.

Jesus strengthened his reputation during his recent spell with Al-Nassr, guiding the Riyadh-based club to the Saudi Pro League title last season. The triumph fulfilled Cristiano Ronaldo's long-held ambition of winning the domestic league with the club before Jesus eventually departed his role.

The 71-year-old has built a distinguished coaching career across Portugal, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia, winning multiple domestic trophies and earning recognition for his attacking style of football. His familiarity with Saudi football and proven record in the region are believed to be key factors behind his strong candidacy.

The Saudi federation is keen to launch a fresh sporting project following what has been viewed as one of the country's most disappointing World Cup campaigns in recent years.

Officials hope the expected changes in the technical leadership will help restore confidence, improve performances, and build a more competitive national team capable of challenging on the international stage ahead of upcoming continental and global competitions.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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