For one Ayrton Senna, there was Alain Prost. For Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal. For Bobby Fischer, Boris Spassky. For Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo. Legendary rivalries feed off one another. All legends, all contemporaries, all feeding off each other to reach heights rarely seen in the sporting world. The FIFA World Cup 2026 is probably witnessing the last of those titanic clashes. Argentina and Portugal have played only two matches each, but the two giants - Messi and Ronaldo - have already etched all-time records to give a fresh lease of life to their rivalry.

Lionel Messi is 39. Cristiano Ronaldo is 41. By the time the next FIFA World Cup comes around in 2030 in Spain, at least one of them will most likely have retired. So, savour it while you can.

The world is quick to pass judgment, even when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo. Portugal's campaign at the FIFA World Cup 2026 was just one match old when Ronaldo was already being termed a spent force. Portugal had drawn 1-1 with DR Congo, with Ronaldo managing just 25 touches and attempting three shots without hitting the target. Former England player Jay Bothroyd told him to step down, while Thierry Henry argued that Ronaldo should focus on creating chances for Portugal rather than trying to score himself.

One match later, Ronaldo had one answer: "I am back."

After a 5-0 thrashing of FIFA World Cup debutants Uzbekistan on Tuesday, Ronaldo's words while facing the camera were exactly what millions wanted to hear.

Pressure-cooker situation

Ronaldo's lack of impact did not hurt his reputation and his fans' morale as much as Messi's hat-trick against Algeria hours before Portugal's game. In the next match for Argentina, against Australia on Monday, Messi scored two more to take his tally of FIFA World Cup goals to 18 - the most by any man in history.

Ronaldo needed something special to answer. It came in the sixth minute against Uzbekistan as he slotted home Joao Cancelo's cross with a right-footed finish. He scored again in the 39th minute when he received a pass from Bruno Fernandes and fired with his right foot just inside the near post to make the score 3-0.

The goals made him the second-oldest player to score at a World Cup, behind Cameroon forward Roger Milla, who was 42 when he scored at the 1994 tournament in the United States.

Rivalry renewed

More importantly, if Messi is the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history, Ronaldo is now the first player to score in six straight World Cups - from 2006 to 2026. Messi has also played in all those World Cups but failed to score in 2010. Ronaldo's goals Tuesday gave him 10 career goals in the tournament.

Ronaldo's performance extended his record by giving him 145 international goals, and his 10 career goals in the World Cup moved him past Eusebio's nine to make him Portugal's all-time scoring leader at the tournament.

Tuesday's game was the 230th of Ronaldo's international career, which is the most in history.

This fresh clash of world records will be fodder for both superstars' fans in the coming days.

They no longer play in the same league in club football. In fact, there is no chance of them facing each other in continental competitions either. The FIFA World Cup is the only marquee event where the two giants can still go head-to-head.

If the permutations fall into place, Messi's Argentina and Ronaldo's Portugal could face off in the quarter-finals. That would be the decider. Until then, savour the rivalry, for it has been given a fresh lease of life.

Stats from Associated Press

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