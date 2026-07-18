Argentina football team superstar Lionel Messi was left visibly annoyed after Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente was cut off mid-sentence by the crowd during an event ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. At the event, de la Fuente was answering a question but was interrupted when the crowd started making noises. In a video going viral on social media, Messi was seen looking annoyed at the entire incident but he did not say anything. The Spain coach smiled and said - "I was taught from a young age to be respectful and listen to the other. We should always learn a little. [There's a] need to compete and in that idea make ourselves strong so they fit that model."

Luis de la Fuente anticipates the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against Argentina in New Jersey on Sunday (local time) is going to be "a cracking match," as per Reuters.

Messi y su reacción cuando no dejaron hablar a Luis de la Fuente 🇦🇷🇪🇸#DAZNMundial #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/MrkptfXMnC — DAZN Fútbol (@DAZNFutbol) July 17, 2026

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi's Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Ahead of the final, Luis de la Fuente said the clash against Argentina is going to be a "cracking match," saying both teams share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game where talent, quality and attacking football take centre stage.

"There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities - in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players - so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike - are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor," he said as quoted by Reuters.

The Spain manager said reaching the FIFA World Cup final itself is a significant achievement, stressing that Spain are focused on enjoying the occasion, playing to their strengths and competing for the title while keeping a formidable Argentina side under control.

"For me, the important thing is to be in a position to win, to reach a final. I'd be happy to reach a World Cup final every year and lose. But to reach the final and have the chance to fight for the title. We're going to enjoy that moment using our strengths and our qualities, whilst keeping our opponents - who are a truly formidable side - in check," he said.

Notably, the Argentina-Spain final has also sparked talk around Lionel Messi and Spain's teenage sensation Lamine Yamal, though De la Fuente hasn't placed any heavy expectations on the youngster. The Spain manager hailed Messi as a unique talent and role model but stressed that Yamal should be allowed to develop on his own, saying the best way to support the teenager is to let him remain himself.

"Messi is one of a kind; he's an immense talent and, above all, an example for younger athletes. But Lamine has to be Lamine, and I think the best way we can help him is by supporting him, helping him to remain the Lamine we've come to know," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

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