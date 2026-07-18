Argentina football superstar Lionel Messi's old photo with Spain teenager Lamine Yamal went viral on social media, leaving fans stunned. The picture, in which a young Messi was seen bathing baby Yamal in 2007, became an incredible coincidence as the two stars are now set to face each other in the FIFA World Cup final. When asked about the viral image, which was taken as part of a charity calendar produced by local newspaper Sport and UNICEF at FC Barcelona's stadium, Messi described it as "incredible."

Interestingly, Yamal is not the only Spain player whose photo with Messi has resurfaced online. Several members of the Spanish squad grew up idolising the Argentina captain and watching him in his prime. As Argentina prepare to take on Spain in the World Cup final, old pictures of Messi with players such as Dani Olmo, Gavi and Joan Garcia have also been widely shared across social media platforms.

Leo Messi with the Barça players when they were young:



- Gavi

- Joan Garcia

- Lamine Yamal

- Dani Olmo



They will be facing each other in the World Cup final now. pic.twitter.com/Vz7u3vxYnB — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) July 15, 2026

Gavi

The Spanish star grew up idolising Lionel Messi during his rise at Barcelona. Over the past few years, several photos have surfaced showing a young Gavi alongside Messi, long before he became a key player for club and country. Like many other talented graduates of La Masia, Gavi emerged from the same academy system that Messi once dominated. However, in the final, instead of looking up to Messi as his idol, Gavi will be trying to stop him.

Dani Olmo

Olmo was among the young players who came into contact with Messi during the Argentine's glorious years at Barcelona. Like many players of his generation, Olmo looked up to Messi as a role model, a player everyone wanted to emulate. Years later, Olmo is now set to play in the final as one of Spain's most experienced attacking players.

Joan Garcia

Goalkeeper Joan Garcia has also joined the growing list of Spanish players who have photos from their early days with Messi. While those moments may have seemed insignificant at the time, their importance has grown immensely when viewed in the context of the current situation.

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