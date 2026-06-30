Sweden coach Graham Potter captured the size of the task awaiting his side when they play France at the World Cup on Tuesday as he admitted they will have to "play the best game we have ever played" to beat one of the tournament favourites. "They have quality all over. We respect our opponents, obviously. They have won the World Cup before and they have a fantastic manager," Potter told reporters on Monday at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the last-32 tie will be played.

"An exciting challenge awaits us, and we will have to play the game of our lives, clearly."

Sweden, who are ranked 38th in the world while France are third, qualified for the knockout phase as one of the best third-placed sides in the group stage.

That was after an up-and-down first round in which they hammered Tunisia 5-1, were thrashed by the Netherlands by the same score, and then came from behind to draw 1-1 with Japan.

Just getting to the World Cup felt like a bit of a miracle for a team who didn't win a game in qualifying as they finished bottom of their group -- Englishman Potter was appointed last October and guided them through the play-offs, for which they were eligible thanks to their performances in the UEFA Nations League.

Now they find themselves playing on the very biggest stage against perhaps the most feared opponents in international football just now.

"We need to make sure the players have belief and understand the challenge because we are facing a top team," he said.

"But we want to seize the once-in-a-lifetime chance to play in this stadium against one of the biggest teams in the world, at the World Cup, in New York."

France boast a terrifying attack led by Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d'Or Ousmane Dembele. They scored 10 goals in three group games, but Sweden have a dangerous front line of their own.

Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres, Liverpool's Alexander Isak and Anthony Elanga of Newcastle United have all made an impact at the tournament so far.

- 'Need a big blanket' -

A key concern for Potter, though, is getting the balance right between defence and attack, and the absence of Atalanta centre-back Isak Hien with a hamstring injury is a blow.

"We need a very big blanket tomorrow," Potter joked about covering every area of the pitch, mindful that his team were picked apart by the Netherlands in a 5-1 hammering.

"Against the top teams you have to get the balance right, and we want to play the best game we have ever played. It is a brilliant challenge and opportunity for this team."

Sweden did not make it to the last World Cup but reached the quarter-finals in 2018.

Their last win over France came in June 2017, in qualifying for that World Cup in Russia.

"We believe in ourselves. We know we can win this match even if it is going to be extremely difficult," said Aston Villa defender Victor Lindelof, who played in that 2-1 victory nine years ago.

"We are not just going out to take part. We want a good result. Our World Cup adventure is at stake and we don't want it to end."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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