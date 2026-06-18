The world did not have to wait long to witness Lionel Messi's magic at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Playing in Argentina's opening match against Algeria, Messi scored thrice to go level with Germany's Miroslav Klose (16) for the most goals in the marquee event. Messi scored the first goal in the opening minutes on a nifty feed from Inter Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul, the second off an opportunistic rebound early in the second half, and the third on a crisp strike moments before subbing out to a standing ovation from a crowd of 69,045 tilted heavily toward the three-time World Cup champions.

"I like playing football. It's been my passion since I was little, and when I'm well, I give everything," Messi said after his match.

"We're currently watching the Rafa Nadal series, and I can really identify with him. I think we're very similar in that sense. I always want to give everything, I always want to feel good, and that's how I enjoy myself. As long as I'm well enough, I'll be there."

Now Nadal has commented on the praise: "Thank you, @leomessi: congratulations on the start in the World Cup."

His incredible trio of goals came 20 years to the day that Messi made his World Cup debut in a match against Serbia and Montenegro - he scored in that one, too - and made the pride of Rosario only the second player to score in five editions of the men's tournament.

Messi has 16 goals in his record six World Cup appearances overall, and it seems inevitable that Klose's record will fall in the coming weeks. The hat-trick was the 61st of Messi's career, his 11th while playing in his national team colours, and his first in the World Cup.

It was also the fifth straight World Cup game in which Messi has scored.

"It makes me very happy to have lived through everything that came my way. What I'm living through now is the cherry on top," Messi said. "I'm very happy and grateful for this wonderful group. I enjoy it so much."

Messi had been dealing with a minor hamstring injury with Inter Miami that slowed him in the lead-up to the World Cup. But the eight-time winner of the Ballon d'Or, which honours global soccer's best player, had no problems in a tune-up last week with Iceland, scoring on a penalty kick while playing 20 minutes in a sharp performance.

"This is my sixth World Cup, and I still feel like I'm in good shape," Messi said. "Fortunately, I'm doing well, and today we managed to win a tough match. It's important to start the tournament with a victory in the first game, as that's never easy in a World Cup."

Messi's appearance against Algeria was the 200th of his international career, which began in 2005 at the age of 18. The only players with more are Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, who will play his 229th on Wednesday, and Bader Al-Mutawa, who played in 202 for Kuwait.

With AP inputs

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