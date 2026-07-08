Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said that he was proud of his team after Spain secured a 1-0 win, knocking the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Former Portugal winger Ricardo Quaresma, who was Ronaldo's teammate in the national team for a long time, however, is not sure what Martinez is proud of as his reign as Portugal's head coach comes to an end. During a discussion with defender Ruben Dias, Quaresma even questioned the 'best Portugal team ever' tag that Ronaldo's men received before the tournament began.

"Yes, it's my last game for the national team," Martinez told the media after the game, confirming his resignation as Portugal coach. "I'm very proud... I've felt welcomed as just another Portuguese person, in a very warm way. It's been a pleasure, a source of pride, and a responsibility."

Quaresma, however, was not sure what Martinez was proud of after Portugal were eliminated in the Round of 16.

"Proud of what? I still do not understand this pride he has. With this talent... He was with a Belgian side that had a fantastic generation and never achieved anything. He comes here to Portugal with an incredible generation and still has not achieved anything. We won a Nations League. Are we supposed to be happy with a Nations League? For me, that is not enough. As a Portuguese person and a football fan, for me, it is too little. With this generation, for me, it is far too little."

Getting into the tactical details of the game, Quaresma said that as soon as left-back Nuno Mendes was taken off due to an injury, Spain grew into the game, with Lamine Yamal expressing himself more than before.

"For the love of God... There are things that revolt me. If we did not have talent and quality, fine. But we do have huge talent and quality! There is not a single player you could say is poor.

"Our big problem during the game was Nuno Mendes getting injured. Lamine was not doing anything. Once he got injured, Lamine showed up and Spain grew into the game. We left with our heads down."

Quaresma did not pin the entire blame for the defeat on manager Martinez, saying Portugal have great players in the midfield, but they were extremely weak. Quaresma wants a coach who knows how to get the best out of these players, which Martinez did not.

"There are things I do not understand. Our midfield, great players, but very weak. A defence all over the place. I do not know what to say. I cannot just blame Martinez. The players did not give what they had to give. No one has to be told to respect the coach. A lot of the time, I did what came into my head, and there were coaches who took me off. I did what the game demanded. And these players have the standing to do that.

Ricardo Quaresma on Portugal's elimination:



"Everyone was saying this team was the best in Portugal's history, but in what way? What have they won? We're going home with our heads down."



"In midfield, we have great players and lots of talent, but they were very, very weak… pic.twitter.com/TNSzkSjCFK — The Touchline | (@TouchlineX) July 7, 2026

"They need to sit down and understand what is right and what is wrong, and bring in a coach who understands the game. Whose fault is that identity issue? The coach's. I still have not figured out the right tactics for us to play."

READ | Portugal's Biggest Mistake Against Spain Was Ronaldo, Elimination No Surprise

Quaresma did not mince his words as he said that Portugal handed Spain the game right from the start. The former Barcelona forward also questioned Portugal's substitutions, pointing a finger at Martinez's tactical understanding of the game as well.

"For me, it has been wrong from the start until now. Everything has gone wrong. There has not been a single game where you could say we played well or attacked a lot and were unlucky. Even today, you handed the game to Spain from start to finish. Spain controlled the whole game, did whatever they wanted, controlled the tempo-when they wanted to speed up, they sped up, and when they wanted to slow it down, they slowed it down. And we were just out there with no desire, no joy, very slow.

"Then there were substitutions I do not understand... I am tired of saying this, but Martinez has never convinced me. Like it or not, I do not care if people get upset or not, but we need to have much more joy in this. Since Martinez arrived, I have never seen the national team play a great game. That is the reality. He tried 50 tactics, and none of them worked. And there is your proof. We are going out with the team everyone said was the best of all time... but the best of all time in what? What have they done? What have they won? Are we going home disappointed and with our heads down?"

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