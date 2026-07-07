Up against the European champions, Spain, in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, Portugal simply refused to learn from their mistakes. Their journey in the tournament had already been marred by multiple hiccups, yet the overriding 'Cristiano Ronaldo euphoria' consistently prevented the coaching staff from fixing the essentials. Running on pure adrenaline rather than meticulous preparation, Portugal were ultimately outclassed and eliminated by a superior Spanish side. The tactical errors made by manager Roberto Martinez turned out to be fatal this time; unlike the group stage, the knockout rounds offer no second chances.

As Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Spain, Ronaldo emerged as the worst-rated Portuguese player on the pitch, tied with centre-back Ruben Dias, according to FotMob. Yet, despite the talisman's clear struggle to impact the game, Martinez never even considered substituting the former Real Madrid man.

What made the tactical rigidity even more baffling was Martinez's outright refusal to bring Goncalo Ramos off the bench. The decision left the football world gobsmacked, particularly because it was Ramos who had scored the dramatic winner for Portugal in their Round of 32 clash against Croatia just days prior.

The statistical reality makes the management's stubbornness look even worse. If non-penalty goals are tallied across the 2022 and 2026 World Cups, Ramos has double the output of Ronaldo despite playing a fraction of the time. To be precise, Ramos has netted 4 non-penalty goals for Portugal across the two tournaments, while Ronaldo has managed just 2.

In terms of game time, the PSG forward has logged a mere 187 minutes for his country over these two World Cups. In stark contrast, Ronaldo has accumulated a staggering 732 minutes. Even if football cannot be measured by statistics alone, Ronaldo's overall impact on this Portuguese side has been undeniably subdued for some time. Yet, Martinez continued to persist with him as the undisputed, lone focal point of the attack.

Non-penalty goals at the last two World Cups:



-Cristiano Ronaldo: 2

-Gonçalo Ramos: 4



Minutes played at the last two World Cups:



-Cristiano Ronaldo: 732

-Gonçalo Ramos: 187 — Ryan O'Hanlon (@rwohan) July 6, 2026

By leaving the Paris Saint-Germain striker isolated on the bench, Martinez starved his side of the energy, dynamic movement, and high-pressing capability needed to disrupt Spain's trademark possession game. Portugal's attack remained entirely static, predictable in every phase of play through a heavily marked 41-year-old Ronaldo.

Against Spain, Ramos remained an unused spectator on the bench, while a dejected Ronaldo left the pitch in tears, having produced yet another stinker on the grandest stage of them all.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss