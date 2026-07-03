Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Cristiano Ronaldo and Luka Modric, two of their generation's greatest players, face off in a mouth-watering FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash between Portugal and Croatia. It is the first knockout match for both teams in the 2026 edition, and could spell the end on the biggest stage once and for all for either Ronaldo or Modric, who are 41 and 40 years old respectively. Portugal finished second in Group K, while Croatia came second in Group L, setting up this encounter. The winner of the match will face Spain in the Round of 16.

Portugal vs Croatia LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 LIVE Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match take place?

The Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will take place on Friday, July 3 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match be held?

The Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be held at the Toronto Stadium in Toronto, Canada.

What time will the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match start?

The Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will start at 4:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match?

The Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be televised live on Unite8 Sports in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match?

The Portugal vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match will be live streamed on the Zee5 app and website.

(All details are as per information provided by the broadcaster)

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