The FIFA World Cup 2026 final concluded with Spain securing a 1-0 victory against Argentina to win the title for the second time in their history. While the match ended with Spain clearly being the dominant side, the sending-off of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez enabled La Roja to shift the momentum in their favour. Disheartened Argentina fans, however, have started an online petition demanding the final be replayed. The petition has reportedly garnered over 80,000 signatures. Now, this development has even reached Spain defender Pedro Porro.

Speaking to Sport, Porro was asked what he thought about the online petition demanding a replay. He insisted he had not read anything about the matter, dismissing it as "just things said from the outside". The Tottenham Hotspur player further stated that these matters do not concern him personally.

According to reports in Argentina, their fans believe several decisions went against the team in the final, and they want any replay handled by a different referee. Spain secured the 1-0 win after extra time, with Barcelona forward Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal.

The petition states that FIFA should review what happened in the final to guarantee transparency and sporting fairness. However, there is no precedent for a World Cup final ever being replayed.

Argentina fans have created a petition to replay the 2026 World Cup final after claiming the referee was bribed



The petition already has over 80,000 signatures pic.twitter.com/eh8OrtWqF1 — Polymarket Sports (@PolymarketSport) July 23, 2026

Pedro Porro on Personal Ambitions

Speaking on his personal ambitions, Porro said he still has a lot left to achieve. "There is still a lot for me to achieve," he said. "I am a player with great ambition, and I always seek to learn more. Everyone who knows me knows that I aspire to more."

After an intense two-month period, Porro returned home from the World Cup, stating: "I was really looking forward to coming back."

"Seeing all these people with me is the greatest gift, even winning the World Cup for them and for all the people who support me every day," he added.

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